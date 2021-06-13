The Copa America kicks off this summer as Argentina face Chile on June 13. Brazil are the reigning champions of the continent and are looking to go back-to-back after winning it at home in 2019. A new format will see the tournament's 10 teams divided into two different groups, each playing four matches with the best four teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

The Copa America will air on Fox Sports in English, and you can stream all the matches on fuboTV (watch it here)

Here is the complete schedule.

All times Eastern



June 13

Brazil 3, Venezuela 0

Colombia vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m.

June 14

Argentina vs. Chile, 5 p.m.

Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.

June 17

Colombia vs. Venezuela, 5 p.m.

Peru vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.

June 18

Chile vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.

June 20

Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m.

Colombia vs. Peru, 8 p.m.

June 21

Uruguay vs. Chile, 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.

June 23

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

Brazil vs. Colombia, 8 p.m.

June 24

Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.

Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.

June 27

Ecuador vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Peru, 8 p.m.

June 28

Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.

Argentina vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.

July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 7 p.m.

July 3

Quarterfinal 2, 7 p.m.

July 4

Quarterfinal 3, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m.

July 6

Semifinal 1, 7 p.m.

July 7

Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.

July 10

Third-place match, 6 p.m.

Final, 8 p.m.