Copa America schedule, scores, 2019 dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Argentina in trouble?

The Copa America is underway in Brazil and it ends with the July 7 final in Rio de Janeiro

The Copa America is set to take place in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars get together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- is the favorite as the host of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi, Uruguay and Colombia also look like contenders to take home the crown. It's a talented, loaded field of teams with a dark-horse participants like Peru, which made the 2018 World Cup, looking to make some noise. Here's how you can watch the competition and the complete schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the tournament in English and Portuguese. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.  

Schedule  

Friday, June 14Venue

Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

São Paulo 

Saturday, June 15Venue

Venezuela 0, Peru 0

Porto Alegre

Colombia 2, Argentina 0

Salvador

Sunday, June 16Venue

Paraguay 2, Qatar 2

Rio de Janeiro

Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0

Belo Horizonte


Monday, June 17Venue

Chile 4, Japan 0

São Paulo


Tuesday, June 18Venue

Peru 3, Bolivia 1

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 0, Venezuela 0

Salvador


Wednesday, June 19Venue

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

São Paulo

Argentina 1, Paraguay 1

Belo Horizonte


Thursday, June 20TimeVenueTV

Uruguay vs. Japan

7 p.m. ET

Porte Alegre

Telemundo 


Friday, June 21TimeVenueTV

Ecuador vs. Chile

7 p.m. ET

Salvador

Telemundo 


Saturday, June 22TimeVenueTV

Brazil vs. Peru

3 p.m. ET

São Paulo 

Telemundo 

Bolivia vs. Venezuela

3 p.m. ET

Belo Horizonte

NBC Universo


Sunday, June 23TimeVenueTV

Colombia vs. Paraguay

3 p.m. ET

Salvador

NBC Universo

Qatar vs. Argentina

3 p.m. ET

Porto Alegre

Telemundo 

Monday, June 24TimeVenueTV

Chile vs. Uruguay

7 p.m. ET

Rio de Janeiro

Telemundo 

Ecuador vs. Japan

7 p.m. ET

Belo Horizonte

NBC Universo

Thursday, June 27TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Group A winner vs. Third place in Group B/C  

8:30 p.m. ET

Porto Alegre

Telemundo 

Friday, June 28TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up

3 p.m. ET

Rio de Janeiro

Telemundo 

Quarterfinal: Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up

7 p.m. ET

São Paulo 

Telemundo 

Saturday, June 29TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Third place in Group A/B

3 p.m. ET

Salvador

Telemundo 

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

8:30 p.m. ET

Belo Horizonte

Telemundo 

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

8:30 p.m. ET

Porto Alegre

Telemundo 

Saturday, July 6TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

São Paulo 

Telemundo 

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: TBD vs. TBD

4 p.m. ET

Rio de Janeiro

Telemundo

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories