Copa America schedule, scores, 2019 dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil draws Venezuela
The Copa America is underway in Brazil and it ends with the July 7 final in Rio de Janeiro
The Copa America is set to take place in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars get together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- is the favorite as the host of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi, Uruguay and Colombia also look like contenders to take home the crown. It's a talented, loaded field of teams with a dark-horse participants like Peru, which made the 2018 World Cup, looking to make some noise. Here's how you can watch the competition and the complete schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the tournament in English and Portuguese. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Schedule
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Brazil 3, Bolivia 0
São Paulo
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Venezuela 0, Peru 0
Porto Alegre
Colombia 2, Argentina 0
Salvador
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
Rio de Janeiro
Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0
Belo Horizonte
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Chile 4, Japan 0
São Paulo
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Peru 3, Bolivia 1
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil 0, Venezuela 0
Salvador
|Wednesday, June 19
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Colombia vs. Qatar
5:30 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
Argentina vs. Paraguay
8:30 p.m ET
Belo Horizonte
Telemundo
|Thursday, June 20
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Ecuador vs. Chile
7 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Friday, June 21
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Uruguay vs. Japan
7 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Saturday, June 22
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Brazil vs. Peru
3 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
Bolivia vs. Venezuela
3 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
NBC Universo
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Colombia vs. Paraguay
3 p.m. ET
Salvador
NBC Universo
Qatar vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Monday, June 24
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Chile vs. Uruguay
7 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Japan
7 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
NBC Universo
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group A winner vs. Third place in Group B/C
8:30 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up
3 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Quarterfinal: Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up
7 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Third place in Group A/B
3 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
Telemundo
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
4 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
