The long Copa America group stage is finally over as all 10 teams have played their four matches. While all the teams that qualified for the quarterfinals were already known entering the day, the matchups for the next round are set after the two final games in Group A. Argentina demolished Bolivia, 4-1, to remain undefeated, while Uruguay put together a solid performance in beating Paraguay. Here's what to know about Monday's action and what awaits in the next round.

Quarterfinal matchups now set

With the field now set, one side is loaded with three contenders and a sneaky good Ecuador side, while Brazil have a clear path to the final. Here's the quarterfinal matchups.





All times Eastern

Friday, July 2

Peru vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.

Brazil vs. Chile, 8 p.m.



Saturday, July 3

Uruguay vs. Colombia, 6 p.m.

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m.

Argentina ... a true contender?

Look, this Argentina team had quality players on paper, but this is a national team that hasn't looked sharp for years. But so far in the Copa America, things are looking quite positive for Lionel Scaloni. The team is undefeated, gelling well in attack, and they may just be able to make a run at this thing.

With an injection of youthful players into the team, along with veterans leading the way, the Argentines will be the favorite to make the final and potentially face Brazil.

Against Bolivia, Argentina expected jumped out to a big lead, taking a 3-0 advantage in the first half with Lionel Messi scoring two, including this delightful chip.

Don't look now, but could this be the year their trophy drought ends?

Uruguay get much-needed win to avoid Brazil

It hasn't been overly convincing by Oscar Tabarez's team, but Monday's 1-0 win over Paraguay did have some positives. Aside from avoiding Brazil in the quarterfinals, they also produced their best match in terms of creating chances with 18 shots in total. Sure, they needed a penalty kick to win, but there is a growing confidence in the side.

Luis Suarez got some rest coming off the bench, the defense did not allow even a shot on goal and they've now gone 244 minutes without conceding a goal. As always, don't count them out.



