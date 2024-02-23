Eight years after the Copa America celebrated its centennial in the U.S., South America's continental championship is back in the country. It's a competition that will serve as a star-studded tune-up to the 2026 World Cup.

South America's top teams, including Lionel Messi's Argentina and Vinicius Junior's Brazil, will once again take part but will this time be joined by some of North America's best sides in an expanded competition. It means the tournament serves as a dress rehearsal for the U.S. men's national team, Mexico and potentially Canada before they host the World Cup two years from now.

With general sale tickets slated to go on sale for the Copa America on Wednesday, here's everything you need to know to book a spot for yourself at one of soccer's biggest events.

When do tickets go on sale?

Presale codes were shared on Thursday, Feb. 22 but general sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 28. You will be able to purchase them through the Copa America's website.

What types of tickets are available?

Single-game tickets will be on sale for each game, though it is unclear if the Copa America will be selling any other ticket packages.

How much will tickets cost?

Naturally, it varies from game to game. Tickets for the group stage start as low as $45 but the more popular a team, the higher the ticket price will likely be. Seats for games featuring the likes of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the USMNT sometimes start at around $80 but can go for as much as several hundred dollars. It's especially the case for Argentina games, where even less expensive tickets go for at least $200 and the most expensive surpass $700.

The price range only increases as the tournament continues, with tickets for the final at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium currently ranging from $988 to $7,968.

2024 Copa America venues

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise (Las Vegas area)

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas/Fort Worth area)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay area)

Mercedes Benz Arena, Atlanta

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (New York/New Jersey area)

NRG Stadium, Houston

Q2 Stadium, Austin

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles area)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale (Phoenix area)

2024 Copa America key dates and venues

Group stage

June 20: Argentina vs. Concacaf 5, Atlanta

June 22: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Houston

June 23: USMNT vs. Bolivia, Dallas

June 24: Brazil vs. Concacaf 6, Los Angeles

June 25: Chile vs. Argentina, New York/New Jersey

June 26: Venezuela vs. Mexico, Los Angeles

June 27: Panama vs. USMNT, Atlanta

June 28: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Las Vegas

June 29: Argentina vs. Peru, Miami Gardens

June 30: Mexico vs. Ecuador, Phoenix

July 1: USMNT vs. Uruguay, Kansas City

July 2: Brazil vs. Colombia, San Francisco

Knockout rounds