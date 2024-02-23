Eight years after the Copa America celebrated its centennial in the U.S., South America's continental championship is back in the country. It's a competition that will serve as a star-studded tune-up to the 2026 World Cup.
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
South America's top teams, including Lionel Messi's Argentina and Vinicius Junior's Brazil, will once again take part but will this time be joined by some of North America's best sides in an expanded competition. It means the tournament serves as a dress rehearsal for the U.S. men's national team, Mexico and potentially Canada before they host the World Cup two years from now.
With general sale tickets slated to go on sale for the Copa America on Wednesday, here's everything you need to know to book a spot for yourself at one of soccer's biggest events.
When do tickets go on sale?
Presale codes were shared on Thursday, Feb. 22 but general sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Feb. 28. You will be able to purchase them through the Copa America's website.
What types of tickets are available?
Single-game tickets will be on sale for each game, though it is unclear if the Copa America will be selling any other ticket packages.
How much will tickets cost?
Naturally, it varies from game to game. Tickets for the group stage start as low as $45 but the more popular a team, the higher the ticket price will likely be. Seats for games featuring the likes of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the USMNT sometimes start at around $80 but can go for as much as several hundred dollars. It's especially the case for Argentina games, where even less expensive tickets go for at least $200 and the most expensive surpass $700.
The price range only increases as the tournament continues, with tickets for the final at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium currently ranging from $988 to $7,968.
2024 Copa America venues
- Allegiant Stadium, Paradise (Las Vegas area)
- Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
- AT&T Stadium, Arlington (Dallas/Fort Worth area)
- Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
- Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
- Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
- Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara (San Francisco Bay area)
- Mercedes Benz Arena, Atlanta
- MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford (New York/New Jersey area)
- NRG Stadium, Houston
- Q2 Stadium, Austin
- SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles area)
- State Farm Stadium, Glendale (Phoenix area)
2024 Copa America key dates and venues
Group stage
- June 20: Argentina vs. Concacaf 5, Atlanta
- June 22: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Houston
- June 23: USMNT vs. Bolivia, Dallas
- June 24: Brazil vs. Concacaf 6, Los Angeles
- June 25: Chile vs. Argentina, New York/New Jersey
- June 26: Venezuela vs. Mexico, Los Angeles
- June 27: Panama vs. USMNT, Atlanta
- June 28: Paraguay vs. Brazil, Las Vegas
- June 29: Argentina vs. Peru, Miami Gardens
- June 30: Mexico vs. Ecuador, Phoenix
- July 1: USMNT vs. Uruguay, Kansas City
- July 2: Brazil vs. Colombia, San Francisco
Knockout rounds
- July 4 to July 6: quarterfinals in Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas and Phoenix
- July 9 and July 10: semifinals in Charlotte and New York/New Jersey
- July 13: Third-place match in Charlotte
- July 14: Final in Miami Gardens