Copa De La Superliga odds, predictions for March 16: International soccer insider reveals top picks

The Copa De La Superliga in Argentina has not halted play due to the coronavirus, and Monday night's doubleheader is garnering vast attention from International soccer fans. Lanus takes on Argentinos Juniors in Buenos Aires at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Rosario Central visiting Colon in Santa Fe at 8:10 p.m. ET. These matches are part of a Cup competition following the Superliga regular season, with the 24 teams from the Primera Division split into two groups of 12. The winners of each group meet in the May 31 final.

Every team involved is going all out for two reasons: the champion and runner-up are eligible to play in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, and the teams that finish poorly could be relegated to a lower division. Before you make any picks on the biggest soccer matches going on anywhere in the world Monday, see what CBS Sports lead soccer expert Roger Gonzalez has to say.

An award-winning writer who has covered everything from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division, Gonzalez began his career with Goal.com covering South American soccer while living in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League and Copa Libertadores, just to name a few.

Now, Gonzalez has turned his attention to Monday night's doubleheader in Argentina, and four teams he knows intimately.

We can tell you Gonzalez is going under 2.5 goals in the first match. But his much stronger plays are on the money line for each match. In fact, Gonzalez says one of these matches will be a laugher. You need to see his picks before you bet.

So who should you back in the Copa De La Superliga doubleheader on Monday? And which match is a total laugher? Visit SportsLine now to get Roger Gonzalez's strong picks for Monday night's doubleheader, all from the Argentine soccer insider who lived in Buenos Aires and covered Argentina's top league in person for years.