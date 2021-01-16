The first six teams to advance in the Copa Del Rey round of 16 have been decided. The Royal Spanish Football Federation's annual knockout competition kicked off its round of 32 with six fixtures on Saturday and had several matched that needed extra time to determine which teams would advance. Let's take a look at some of the day's action and rate some performances.

Scorelines

Peña Deportiva 1, Valladolid 4

Almeria 5, Alves 0

Girona 2, Cadiz 0

Fuenlabrada 1 (2), Levante 1 (4, advanced on penalties)

Leganes 0, Sevilla 1

Rayo Vallecano 2, Elche 0

Extra time needed

Three different matches went into extra time to determine who would advance with one match going all the way to penally kicks.

Peña Deportiva and Valladolid provided the drama over 90 minutes. with Peña Deportiva nearly staring at the round of 16 until a penalty kick conversion from Míchel made things level past the hour mark. With the match even at 1-1 Valladolid would own the extra time thanks to an early goal in the 96th minute from Roque Mesa. Then the wheels came off for Peña Deportiva as they losta player and stumbled to the finish line.

Alejandro Forner Fernández was issued a straight red card in the closing minutes of first half of extra time and Valladolid would completely hammer home the goals with the man advantage with Mesa scoring another, and Óscar Plano adding a fourth goal for Valladolid.

Elsewhere Levante were considered favorites in their match against Fuenlabrada, and got off on the front foot when a frazzled Fuenlabrada backline were responsible for an own goal in the 19th minute. However, Levante were unable to take advantage and build off the early goal from Antonio Glauder and Fuenlabrada made them pay with an equalizer in the 68th minute from Borja Garcés.

Extra time wouldn't break the deadlock, and Levante would ultimately advance on penalty kicks as Fuenlabrada converted a dismal two penalties to Levante's four.

Cruising through

Rayo Vallecano, Girona, and Almeria were able to settled their matches in regulation time. With Almeria piling on the goals in their match against Alves.

Umar Sadiq opened the scoring for Almeria in the 8th minute, and would score a third goal for the club in first half stoppage time immediately after Ager Aketxe extended the lead. Three became four with an own goal from Alves midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia. Almeria would close out the game with a fifth goal from a penalty kick converted by Juan Villar.

Girona and Rayo Vallecano played out their matches to 2-0 score lines as Girona's Valery Fernández scored a brace against Cadiz. Cadiz would have a haunting ten minute stretch as Fernández scored his two goals in the second half with each goal being assisted by Argentinian Nahuel Bustos, currently on loan from Manchester City.

Rayo Vallecano's win against Elche came about thanks for goals from Alejandro Catena Marugán and Bebé. It was a convincing win despite Elche holding majority of possession throughout the match. Despite lesser time on the ball, Rayo made the most of their chances, pummeling Elche with shot attempts, out shooting them 20 to 4 to close out the match.

Sevilla pulls through

Favorites in their match against Leganes, Sevilla struggled to break through on goal against their opponents in a match that was largely even throughout and needed extra time to determine a winner. Outshooting Leganes 17 to 13, Sevilla would ultimately find the lone goal and game winner early in extra time. Lucas Ocampos was subbed on late in regulation during the 83rd minute and the adjustment would pay off as he scored in the 96th minute on a nifty assist from Óliver Torres

Lookahead

Copa Del Rey continues on Sunday with six additional matches on the docket, with Real Betis, Villarreal, and Valencia considered favorites in their features. Additional Copa Del Rey matches will take place on Wednesday and Thursday with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad featuring in the games.