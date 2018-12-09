Copa Libertadores final: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors live stream, TV channel, watch online

The Copa Libertadores is wrapping up Sunday, Dec. 9 with River Plate facing Boca Juniors in Madrid, Spain. The match was scheduled for Nov. 24 but was postponed after Boca's bus was attacked by a small group of River fans, injuring several Boca players. The match was initially going to be rescheduled for Nov. 25, but it got pushed back again.

This match is set to feature fans from both teams at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. The sides enter level as they tied 2-2 in the first leg at Boca's La Bombonera. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

Date : Sunday, Dec. 9



: Sunday, Dec. 9 Time : 2:30 p.m. ET



: 2:30 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain



: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain TV channel : Fox Deportes



: Fox Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Boca +280 / River +115 / Draw +205

Storylines

Boca: Boca isn't pleased with the result in the first leg, feeling like it should have a goal advantage, but the confidence won't be impacted at all. The club has had some fantastic results at River Plate, especially with Carlos Tevez, and the team will feel confident in getting the victory and lifting the trophy. But with the game on a neutral field, it's as if a reset button was pressed. And the delay in playing this game means Cristian Pavon will likely now play.

River: The club is still without head coach Marcello Gallardo, who is suspended for both legs of the final. He could not enter the stadium for the first leg, but in the second he can be in attendance. He just can't have communication with the team or offer instructions.

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate prediction

So many players on Boca know what it's like to win at River. Tevez has done it, and even the guys that joined in the last couple years do too. It's no easy task, but they'll be up for it. We'll likely see Dario Benedetto start up top since he's been on fire, and he comes up big with Tevez to earn Boca the crown.

Pick: Boca (+280)