Copenhagen will take on Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday as Europa League play resumes. The Turkish club won the first leg on a late-game penalty kick back in March at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium. It's a narrow lead to take into Copenhagen, and whichever team advances will likely face Manchester United in the quarterfinal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, August 5

: Wednesday, August 5 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Telia Parken Stadium -- Copenhagen, Denmark

: Telia Parken Stadium -- Copenhagen, Denmark

Odds: Copenhagen +160 | Draw +220 | Istanbul Basaksehir +175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)



Storylines

Copenhagen: The host side is staring down a narrow deficit, but has won two of the last three matches in the Danish Superliga championship round. If the players can connect and find scoring chances in the early stages, the club will find themselves in good shape to reach the quarterfinal. Twenty-one-year-old playmaker Jonas Wind could prove to be a player to watch -- he's capable of setting up his teammates and scoring goals.

Istanbul Basaksehir: The Turkish side needs to build on its lead earlier in order to keep their Europa League journey going. The club was unable to score in the run of play despite having good looks on goal the last time these two clubs faced off, and scored only after converting on a late game penalty kick in the 88th minute. They're fresh off winning the Turkish Super Lig for the first time in club history and punching a ticket to the Champions League group stage next season. Look for winger Edin Visca to try and have an impact in this game.

Prediction

Istanbul Basaksehir will carry their recent momentum into this match and advance on a narrow margin once again. Pick: Copenhagen 0, Istanbul Basaksehir 1