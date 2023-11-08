The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Kobenhavn

Current Records: Manchester United 1-0-2, Kobenhavn 0-1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parken

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. Kobenhavn will face off against Manchester United in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Parken. Kobenhavn's last seven Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Kobenhavn was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half last Tuesday. Kobenhavn fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0. That's two games in a row now that Kobenhavn has lost by exactly a single goal.

Manchester United's win bumped their tournament record to 1-0-2 while Kobenhavn's loss dropped theirs to 0-1-2.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other Champions League content.

Odds

Manchester United is a solid favorite against Kobenhavn, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -117 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 24, 2023 - Manchester United 1 vs. Kobenhavn 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern