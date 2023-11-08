A match that could determine who gets out of Group A is weirdly between Manchester United and Copenhagen on Wednesday in the Champions League. The Red Devils needed a penalty save at Old Trafford to secure their first victory in UCL play this season but now going on the road to Denmark, United's form is worrisome as Erik ten Hag needs to right the ship. As manager, his job isn't in threat yet but lose here and he may be on a seat that's getting warm.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Nov. 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parken -- Copenhagen, Denmark

: Parken -- Copenhagen, Denmark Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Copenhagen +340; Draw +280; Manchester United -130

Storylines

Copenhagen: At home this is a different team, Copenhagen already pushed Bayern to the brink at their stadium and will look to do one better hosting Manchester United. Mohamed Elyounoussi will be a big miss on the wing for the Danish side but they have plenty of creators who can give United trouble during the match as even a 17-year-old debutant Victor Froholdt scored against Randers during the weekend. With depth all around the roster, Copenhagen will play their game.

Manchester United: Yet again, ten Hag will be without Casemiro alongside Lisandro Marinez, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw as Manchester United can't get healthy. It means another start for Scott McTominay in midfield but United have lacked cohesion since ten Hag has to keep rolling out a new lineup each week. After Marcus Rashford missed their Premier Leauge game due to a knock, United will need that to be a spark to their season or their Champions League journey could be coming to a close.

Prediction

United's spiral will get even worse as an early Copenhagen goal will be something that can't be overcome during the clash. Pick: Copenhagen 1, Manchester Untied 1