Two teams in need of a Champions League victory will square off Wednesday as FC Copenhagen hosts Sevilla F.C. on Paramount+. Both sides were shut out in their Champions League openers, with the Lions falling 3-0 to Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla being dominated 4-0 by Manchester City. Sevilla could have more confidence heading into Wednesday's match after getting their first La Liga win over the weekend, although they still sit in 16th on the league table. Meanwhile, Copenhagen will try to escape the mediocrity of domestic play, as they are tied for the most goals scored in the Danish Super League yet still sit in sixth place on the table. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Copenhagen vs. Sevilla odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sevilla as the +104 favorites (risk $100 to win $104), while Copenhagen are the the +280 underdog. A draw returns +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Copenhagen vs. Sevilla

Copenhagen vs. Sevilla date: Wednesday, September 14

Copenhagen vs. Sevilla time: 3 p.m. ET

Copenhagen vs. Sevilla live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Copenhagen vs. Sevilla

Before turning into Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Mike Goodman. A soccer editor for CBS Sports, Goodman is at the forefront of the advanced statistics and analytics movement in soccer, with eight years of experience working with cutting-edge predictive statistical analysis. Among his credits are work for FiveThirtyEight and StatsBomb, and he has immense experience diving deep into the analytics involved in dissecting the sport.

For Copenhagen vs. Sevilla, Goodman is picking over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -115 payout. Although both teams were shut out in their first Champions League matches, the expert believes that poor defense on both sides will result in plenty of goals being scored.



Copenhagen is tied with fellow Danish club FC Midtjylland with 16 goals scored on the Danish Super League season, the most in the league. However, the Lions have also conceded 15 goals and have been inconsistent through nine domestic matches thus far. Meanwhile, it took Sevilla finally got their first La Liga win of the season over the weekend and has a goal differential of minus-4 through five matches. Clearly both of these clubs are giving their opponents plenty of chances to find the back of the net, which promises Wednesday's match will be a high-scoring affair.

"While it might be hard to say who wins this one, its a good bet that their are lots of goals to be had." Goodman told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

