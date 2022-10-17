The Coppa Italia is back this week after the first rounds were played over the summer. While Serie A's top teams will be involved in January, it's now the time for some Serie A clubs to begin their journey in the domestic cup. You can catch all the action, including select games in Italian, live on Paramount+ all season long.

Coppa Italia bracket

Serie A

Second round

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Genoa vs. SPAL, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)



Torino vs. Cittadella, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Spezia vs. Brescia 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Bari 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Udinese vs. Monza 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, Oct. 20

Cremonese vs. Modena 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Sampdoria vs. Ascoli 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Cagliari 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Schedule

Round of 16

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Quarter finals

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Semi-finals

Wednesday, Apr. 5

Wednesday, Apr. 26

Final

Wednesday, May 24

Completed rounds

Preliminary round

Saturday, July 30

Feralpi Salò 3, Südtirol 1

Sunday, July 31

Bari 3, Padova 0

Palermo 3, Reggiana 2

Modena 3, Catanzaro 1

First round

Friday, Aug. 5

Cagliari 3, Perugia 2

Udinese 2, Feralpi Salò 1

Cittadella 3, Lecce 2

Sampdoria 1, Reggina 0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Brescia 3, Pisa 1

Spezia 5, Como 1

SPAL 2, Empoli 1

Torino 3, Palermo 0

Sunday, Aug. 7

Ascoli 3, Venezia 2

Bari 4, Hellas Verona 1

Parma 2, Salernitana 0

Monza 3, Frosinone 2

Monday, Aug. 8