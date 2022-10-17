The Coppa Italia is back this week after the first rounds were played over the summer. While Serie A's top teams will be involved in January, it's now the time for some Serie A clubs to begin their journey in the domestic cup. You can catch all the action, including select games in Italian, live on Paramount+ all season long.
Coppa Italia bracket
Second round
All times U.S./Eastern
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Genoa vs. SPAL, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Torino vs. Cittadella, 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Spezia vs. Brescia 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
- Parma vs. Bari 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Udinese vs. Monza 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Thursday, Oct. 20
- Cremonese vs. Modena 9 a.m. (Paramount+)
- Sampdoria vs. Ascoli 12 p.m. (Paramount+)
- Bologna vs. Cagliari 3 p.m. (Paramount+)
Schedule
Round of 16
- Wednesday, Jan. 11
- Wednesday, Jan. 18
Quarter finals
- Wednesday, Feb. 1
Semi-finals
- Wednesday, Apr. 5
- Wednesday, Apr. 26
Final
- Wednesday, May 24
Completed rounds
Preliminary round
Saturday, July 30
- Feralpi Salò 3, Südtirol 1
Sunday, July 31
- Bari 3, Padova 0
- Palermo 3, Reggiana 2
- Modena 3, Catanzaro 1
First round
Friday, Aug. 5
- Cagliari 3, Perugia 2
- Udinese 2, Feralpi Salò 1
- Cittadella 3, Lecce 2
- Sampdoria 1, Reggina 0
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Brescia 3, Pisa 1
- Spezia 5, Como 1
- SPAL 2, Empoli 1
- Torino 3, Palermo 0
Sunday, Aug. 7
- Ascoli 3, Venezia 2
- Bari 4, Hellas Verona 1
- Parma 2, Salernitana 0
- Monza 3, Frosinone 2
Monday, Aug. 8
- Genoa 3, Benevento 2
- Modena 3, Sassuolo 2
- Cremonese 3, Ternana 2
- Bologna 1, Cosenza 0