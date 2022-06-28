The 2022 Copa Libertadores is into the knockout stage, and Corinthians will host Boca Juniors after finishing in the top two of their group. Boca Juniors won the group at 3-1-2, finishing one point ahead of Corinthians (2-3-1). Now they will meet in the two-leg aggregate showdown, one of two in the Round of 16 that matches up teams from the same group. Boca Juniors has won the South American international club competition six times and has been the runner-up in five. Its last championship was in 2007, but it has lost in the final twice since then, in 2012 and 2018. Corinthians has won it once, beating Boca Juniors in that 2012 final.

Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors spread: Corinthians -0.5

Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors money line: Corinthians +140, Boca Juniors +210, Draw +175

COR: Gustavo Montuan has two goals in the past six matches

BOC: Exequiel Zeballos has three goals in the past three games



Why you should back Corinthians

Time de Povo is unbeaten in its last five games (3-2-0) in all competitions and played to a scoreless draw with Santos in Brazil's Serie A on Saturday. Corinthians has not lost in its past 16 matches on its home turf (12-4-0). Corinthians has scored 17 goals and yielded 10 in the league this season and is in second place, three points behind leader Palmeiras. It will be looking for a win after starting the group stage with two victories then having to settle for three straight draws.

Corinthians will be motivated to make a statement against storied Boca Juniors after missing out on the past three Copa Libertadores. Maycon scored both goals in the 2-0 win in the group stage but is out with a muscle injury. Midfielders Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira also are out with knee injuries, so Giuliana de Paula and Adson should help pick up the slack. Roger Guedes (four goals) and Gustavo Montuan (three) are the top goal-scorers in league play, and de Paula had two goals in a 4-0 win against Santos in a Copa de Brazil match last Wednesday.

Why you should back Boca Juniors

Boca has the pedigree and performs well in the Copa Libertadores no matter how well (poorly) it is playing domestically. It took seven of the nine available points in the final three games after a slow start to win the group. It held the ball for 59 percent of the match in the 2-0 loss in Sao Paulo in April. The Xeneize completely dominated in the rematch in Buenos Aires, holding 75 percent possession and outshooting Time de Povo 16-1, yielding a goal on that only shot.

Dario Benedetto has scored three of Boca Juniors' five goals in the tournament, and he has two goals in three league matches. Exequiel Zeballos leads the team with three in Primera Division matches, and Sebastian Villa has scored twice and set up two goals. Boca Juniors leads the league in goals (11) and time of possession (66.4 percent). It has allowed eight goals in the five games despite yielding the fourth-fewest shots in the league, with 35.7 percent hitting the target.

