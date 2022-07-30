Brazilian Serie A has an interesting match on its hands this Saturday as SC Corinthians hosts Botafogo RJ on Paramount+. The home team still sits at No. 2 on the Serie A table and is coming off of back-to-back wins in league play. However, Corinthians could be exhausted from a busy tournament schedule and is still dealing with a plethora of injuries. Botafogo, on the other hand, isn't competing in any tournaments at the moment and is able to focus on domestic play. The visitors, coming off of a 2-0 win against Athletico-PR, are sitting comfortably at the middle of the Serie A table and can channel all their energy into taking advantage of a tired Corinthians club. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Corinthians vs. Botafogo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Corinthians as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Botafogo is the +370 underdog, while a draw is priced at +225.

Corinthians vs. Botafogo date: Saturday, July 30

Corinthians vs. Botafogo time: 6 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

For Corinthians vs. Botafogo, Eimer is picking both teams to score at +115. The expert notes that this is a tricky match to bet on because both teams are in such different places on the table and will likely roll out very different lineups.

Since Botafogo isn't playing in any tournaments, it can be expected that Luis Castro will roll out his starters for Saturday's game. Corinthians, on the other hand, is coming off of a Copa do Brasil quarterfinal match on Wednesday against Atletico GO and has a huge Libertadores quarterfinal game on Tuesday against Flamengo. With so many players still injured and a Libertadores match against a major rival coming up in just three days time, it's hard to say who Corinthians will start.



"The lineups will determine a lot, but we have to expect that the hosts will not play their strongest starting XI, so they can rest for their Libertadores battle," Eimer told SportsLine.

"If there was no Libertadores match this week we'd take Corinthians ML, but we can expect Botafogo to really show up against a Corinthians squad on the road this week."

