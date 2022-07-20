Brazilian Serie A action continues as Corinthians FC hosts Coritiba on Wednesday on Paramount+. Both teams enter Wednesday's match coming off losses in league play, so they will both be desperate for points, although for different reasons. Coritiba has only two wins on the seasons and is just one point from teetering into the relegation zone. Corinthians is still sitting pretty in the No. 3 spot on the Brazilian Serie A table, but has been hit hard recently by injuries and dropped two of its last three games. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from from Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The latest Corinthians vs. Coritiba odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Corinthians as the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Coritiba is the +470 underdog, while a draw is priced at +255.

How to watch Corinthians vs. Coritiba

Corinthians vs. Coritiba date: Wednesday, July 20

Corinthians vs. Coritiba time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Corinthians vs. Coritiba live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Corinthians vs. Coritiba

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Corinthians vs. Coritiba, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a +105 payout. The expert points out that both sides have issues on the back end, with Corinthians dealing with injuries and with Coritiba conceding 27 goals on the season, second-most across the league. Coritiba has scored 20 goals on the season, while Corinthians has scored 19.

"Coritiba is a team that loses because of poor defense, not because they struggle to score," Eimer told SportsLine. "Coritiba knows they have their hands full even with a Corinthians side struggling with injuries, and they'll be doing everything they can to get on the scoresheet as soon as they can in this matchup." Stream the match now here.

