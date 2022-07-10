Brazilian Serie A action continues Sunday on Paramount+ with what should be an exciting match between league rivals SC Corinthians and CR Flamengo RJ. The home side is coming off to impressive performances against Boca Juniors in the Libertadores Round of 16 and is trying to get back in the win column in domestic play after falling 4-0 to Fluminense on July 2. The visiting Flamengo side is coming off of a big 7-1 win over Deportes Tolima in tournament play and has won three of its last four league games. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The latest Corinthians vs. Flamengo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Flamengo as the +135 favorite (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line. Corinthians is listed as the +195 underdog, while a draw is priced at +200. Sunday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the Brazilian Serie A and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch Corinthians vs. Flamengo

Corinthians vs. Flamengo date: Sunday, July 10

Corinthians vs. Flamengo time: 3 p.m. ET

Corinthians vs. Flamengo live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Corinthians vs. Flamengo

Before you tune in to Sunday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Corinthians vs. Flamengo, Eimer is picking both sides to score at a +105 payout. The expert points out that BTTS Yes has hit in four of the last five matches between these teams, with more than 2.5 goals being scored each of those times. With both sides playing confidently as of late, this match promises to follow that pattern.

Eimer also points out that history favors the visitors in this matchup, with Flamengo winning all five of those previous high-scoring matches. In fact, Flamengo has won the last nine consecutive matches against Corinthians dating back to 2017.

"As good as both of these teams are in Brazil, Flamengo has always seemed to have the upper hand, and watching them come off a 7-1 victory earlier this week, it's hard to see them not grab at least a draw as these two titans clash once more," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream Brazilian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazil Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Brazil Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.