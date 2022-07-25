Coritiba has allowed the second-most goals in Brazilian Serie A, but on Monday, it will face the team that has scored the second-fewest times, Cuiaba, on Paramount+. The clubs are fighting to stay out of the relegation zone, with both sides within two points of it. In just two previous all-time matches between them, each team has taken a win, but Coritiba has a slight scoring edge, 5-4. Coritiba's leading scorer, Leo Gamalho, has six goals this season, but no player on Cuiaba has more than two. You can see what happens when you stream all the action here on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Estadio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. The latest Coritiba vs. Cuiaba odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Coritiba as the -101 favorite (risk $101 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Cuiaba is the +270 underdog, while a draw is priced at +205. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ here with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to stream every minute of every match in Serie A. You can quickly and easily sign up for your very own account right now and receive a 7-day free trial. Just click on the "try it free" button for instant access to the best men's soccer -- UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and more -- across all your devices. Start streaming here.

How to watch Coritiba vs. Cuiaba

Coritiba vs. Cuiaba date: Monday, July 25

Coritiba vs. Cuiaba time: 7 p.m. ET

Coritiba vs. Cuiaba live stream: Paramount+

Brazilian Serie A picks for Cuiaba vs. Coritiba

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Brazilian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Cuiaba vs. Coritiba, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a +105 payout. Even though Coritiba was outscored 5-1 over their last two matches, they have scored 21 goals this season. Coritiba is one spot above the bottom four teams in the league table, but its goal total is on par with teams in the middle of the standings. Cuiaba seemed to have remedied its scoring problems with four goals in two matches on July 7 and 10, but only scored once in its following two fixtures against top-end clubs Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro.

Cuiaba goalkeeper Walter has an impressive 80.8 save percentage, but has also faced the fourth-most shots on target of any Serie A keeper with 78. On the other end of the field, Alex Muralha has the third-lowest save percentage among the league's primary keepers at 68.3 percent. With both clubs desperate to stay above the relegation zone, Corbita looking to shrug off two clunky losses and Cuiaba's tough play in recent matches, Monday's result is sure to feature goals from each side.

"[Coritiba] conceded a total of 30 goals over their 18 games this season, including 20 in its last 10," Eimer told SportsLine. "This team has been really struggling to defend as of late but are still a decent scoring threat. They've seen a large majority of their recent games hit the BTTS because with Leo Gamalho, Igor Paixao and Adrian Martinez, this team is capable of applying the pressure when need be." Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream Brazilian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Brazilian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Brazilian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.