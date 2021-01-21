Barcelona look to book a spot in the Copa del Rey round of 16 when they travel to face Cornella on Thursday. Lionel Messi's status for this one is unclear as Barcelons appeal his two-match ban after receiving a red card for striking an opponent in the head in the Spanish Super Cup final loss to Athletic Bilbao last weekend. Cornella enter the game as the underdog but are confident in their chances of pulling off another cup shocker.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Jan. 21

: Thursday, Jan. 21 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Campo Nuevo Municipal de Cornella -- Cornella, Spain

: Campo Nuevo Municipal de Cornella -- Cornella, Spain TV: None

None Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Cornella +1200; Draw +450; Barcelona -400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Cornella: The upset over La Liga leader Atletico Madrid last time out has this team believing, in high spirits and ready to go. Why can't they do it again? The key will be to focus on defense, try to go on the counter or strike on set pieces. But the truth is, they've only won two games since the end of November and even lost to Barcelona's B team in the process. Another mini miracle will be needed.

Barcelona: This team is quite average with Messi, so if they're without him it will be interesting to see who steps up. Antoine Griezmann is in positive form after scoring twice last time out, and Barca might not be able to afford to play a lot of young guys after what Cornella did against Atleti. Barcelona will surely concede some chances, but expect them to create enough opportunities to put this one away.

Prediction

No Messi, no problem as Barca score early and set the tone. Pick: Barca 2, Cornella 0