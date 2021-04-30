I tempted fate last week, and fate was more than happy to kick me in the face for it. After crowing about the heater Corner Picks was on, we only went 1-3, giving us our first losing week in nearly two months.

It happens, and honestly, aside from the wild swing and miss on Wolverhampton (seriously? 4-0!?), I wouldn't reconsider any of the other picks I made. Sometimes they just don't work out.

I'm optimistic we'll see better results this weekend, and who knows? Maybe this is the start of another epic run? All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, Sat. 7:30 a.m, NBCSN

I can't lie. A small part of me worried that City might get caught in a look-ahead spot here, considering Pep Guardiola's side is amid a Champions League semi with Paris Saint-Germain. Then I remembered it's City, and Guardiola is a madman. This match might see a couple of key players rest, but their replacements are still better than anybody on Palace not named Wilfried Zaha.

That said, I'm not overlooking Crystal Palace here. This is a team destined to finish mid-table, but it's also a team that's been able to find the back of the net a lot more consistently recently. The Eagles have scored in five straight, and that includes matches against Tottenham, Chelsea and Leicester City. Of course, they've also been pretty horrific defensively, so they might not have to score in this match for the over to hit. Man City will get at least two. Where the third or fourth goals come from, I don't care. Just so long as they come. The Pick: Over 2.5 (-140)

2. Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Sun. 11:30 a.m, NBCSN

The first time these two met during the Premier League season did not live up to the hype. Of course, considering it's Manchester United and Liverpool, it's hard to match the hype that surrounds the two clubs. Still, I think we all hoped for something more than a scoreless draw.

I'm not anticipating a repeat. Super League stupidity aside, United has been great lately. They enter the weekend having won eight of their last 10 matches, with the lone loss coming to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals. There was a scoreless draw with Leeds United last weekend, but United dominated that match for the most part (the xG was 1.3-0.4), but the goals didn't come. In their last seven matches, United are averaging 2.6 goals and 2.0 xG per match. They're firing on all cylinders.

Then there's Liverpool, which comes into this match on three straight draws. The only win in their last five came thanks to a last-minute goal against Aston Villa. None of which is to say Liverpool's played poorly. They haven't. They just haven't been playing as well as Manchester United. The Pick: Manchester United (+180)

3. Sampdoria vs. Roma, Sun. 2:45 p.m, ESPN+

There's a theme to Roma's season. Against the top of Serie A, they're helpless. Against everyone else, they're fine. In 10 matches against the top six clubs in Italy (Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Atalanta, Napoli and Lazio), Roma haven't won a single match with four draws and six losses while getting outscored 25-10. In Roma's other 23 Serie A matches, they have 16 wins, three draws and four losses, outscoring opponents 48-26.

Yet the performances against the top six affect Roma's overall value in the market, which gives us a chance to take advantage here against a Sampdoria side that sits in ninth place but aren't as good as their standing suggests with a goal difference of -4 on the year and an xG difference of -10.9. Oh, and when Roma and Sampdoria played earlier this season, Roma dominated. The final was only 1-0, but Roma had an xG advantage of 2.1 to Sampdoria's 0.4 and dominated possession. The Pick: Roma (+140)

Weekend Parlay

This week's parlay pays out at +222.

PSG (-300)

Inter (-430)

Real Madrid (-250)

Napoli (-250)

