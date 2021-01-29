Since the start of the Premier League season, I've heard many pundits and fans talking about what a "strange" Premier League season it is. What made it strange was that, when you looked at the top of the table, there were a lot of names you weren't used to seeing there. Everton was at the top for a while, and Aston Villa, after barely surviving relegation last season, was as well. You would also see teams like Southampton and West Ham flirting with the Champions League spots.

Well, as we've reached the halfway point and passed it, things are starting to look a bit more normal. The top two teams in the table both reside in Manchester, and Liverpool is in a Champions League place too. Leicester City is in third, but while it may not be one of "The Big Six," it is one of only five clubs to win the league since 2010. And then West Ham is still in fifth. Everton, Aston Villa and Southampton have all begun to drift down toward mid-table, while Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal are jockeying for position. It doesn't feel like it'll be much longer before the European spots are all occupied by the clubs we expect to find there.

Why do I bring all this up? Because I'm hoping my record picking matches does the same thing! It's been a "strange" year for my picks through the first half because the results don't look anything like I'd expect them to. So here's hoping I can get my act together over the second half. All odds are courtesy of the William Hill Sportsbook.

1. West Bromwich Albion vs. Fulham

There might be roughly half a season to go, but you get the sense that somebody has to win this game to survive. A draw won't do much of anything to help either side, with Brighton already five points ahead of Fulham (though Fulham has a match in hand). If you win this match, you're still alive. If you lose, you're likely dead in the water.

I think Fulham's going to give themselves a lifeline on Saturday. Fulham hasn't won a match since late November, but their performances belie those results. What Scott Parker's team has done is pick up six draws in nine matches since that win, and it's done so impressively. Also, their three losses have come to Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United. The reason for the improvement on early-season form is Fulham's been stronger defensively. The defense still isn't great, and the team is still very much in danger of relegation, but at least they're giving themselves a chance. I can't say the same about West Brom, which is leaking goals at an alarming rate under Sam Allardyce. The Baggies have been outscored 22-5 since picking up a miraculous draw against Man City and are allowing an average of 1.94 xG per match in that span. I'm taking the team with a pulse. Pick: Fulham (+130)

Latest Odds: West Bromwich +240 Bet Now

2. Arsenal vs. Manchester United

There's more gut feel to this pick than I'd generally like, but I have a sneaking suspicion about Arsenal. They are without a doubt playing better, having won five of their last six Premier League matches, but I'm not sure if that's Arsenal or Arsenal's schedule. While there was the 3-1 win over Chelsea, looking at expected goals, Chelsea was slightly better in that clash. The other four wins have come against Brighton, West Brom, Newcastle and Southampton. Southampton's the only win worth being proud of. And then there was a scoreless draw with a toothless Crystal Palace in the middle of all that.

Meanwhile, United are coming off a shocking loss to Sheffield United, but I don't take too much from that result. United won the xG battle 1.7-1.0 and got a bit unlucky. Also, there's a good chance that United might've just expected to win the match and didn't take Sheffield United as seriously as they should've. That won't be the case against Arsenal. I like United's chances of getting revenge for the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford earlier this season. Pick: Manchester United (+150)

Latest Odds: Manchester +145 Bet Now

3. Leicester City vs. Leeds United

Leeds has been a mess defensively all season long, making it difficult to like them in this spot against a Leicester team that has quietly become one of the most efficient sides in the Premier League. Leicester are coming off a draw against Everton, but have picked up points in nine out of 10 matches. Only twice in those 10 matches (a 2-0 loss to Everton and a 2-2 draw with Manchester United) has Brendan Rodgers's side lost the xG battle in a match.

Then there's Leeds, which according to xG, should be thankful it escaped its match against a dreadful Newcastle with three points. A 5-0 win over West Brom just after Christmas has helped gloss over the fact that Leeds' attack has gone into a bit of a rut lately. So, when I look at how these two teams are playing right now, it's hard to find a patch where Leeds picks up points. Pick: Leicester City (-118)

Latest Odds: Leicester -118 Bet Now

Bonus Parlay

This is a four-team money line parlay that pays +160. I've been having a lot of success with these all year long, so I figure I might as well start sharing them here to see if this column is cursed. Good luck!

Manchester City (-700)

Juventus (-205)

Inter (-400)

Bayern Munich (-450)

