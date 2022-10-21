There are multitudes of emotions a sports fan can feel while following and caring for a team in any sport. The best is winning a championship or a trophy. While we can be entertained, enjoy and appreciate a team that doesn't achieve its ultimate goal, achieving it is still the pinnacle.

But the second-best feeling a fan can have might just come from the opposite end of the accomplishment spectrum. The feeling you get when your team finally fires its manager. Particularly when it's a manager whose approach you have not enjoyed and whose credentials you've questioned from the start.

As I was watching Aston Villa put in a performance Thursday that could best be described as "we are deliberately trying to get our boss fired," I took solace in the notion that this would probably be the last time I watched Steven Gerrard manage Aston Villa. Sure enough, roughly an hour after the match ended, the club made it official.

Here I was, fresh off watching my club get embarrassed by a newly-promoted side and thrown into the thick of a relegation battle because of it, yet I felt as if a thousand-pound brick had been lifted off the back of my neck. You convince yourself that everything that's gone wrong was their fault, and the next manager might be the one who fixes it all. You know the odds of that being the case are slim to none, but in fandom, you live for those brief periods in which anything is possible.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.

Maybe even a perfect week for Corner Picks. All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET | Watch: NBC | Live stream fuboTV (try for free)

This is a huge match and a bit tricky to figure out. Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester United in fifth. Considering neither of these teams want to spend next year in the Europa League, getting three points here is massive. But while Chelsea haven't lost under Graham Potter, they've looked unsure of themselves in attack the last few matches. They beat Aston Villa 2-0 last weekend, but their first goal came due to Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings' botched header falling right in front of Mason Mount in front of goal, and he easily slotted the ball home. The second goal came on a Mount free kick in which Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez misjudged where the ball was going (honestly, I thought Aston Villa was trying to get Gerrard fired in this match too).

Chelsea struggled to create chances of their own in the rest of the match, and that was the case against Brentford in a 0-0 draw Wednesday. Meanwhile, United are coming off a 2-0 win over Tottenham that is easily their best performance since beating Arsenal in September. But since this is United, the only thing anybody is talking about is Cristiano Ronaldo being a baby and refusing to come in as a sub and leaving the bench early. He's not available for this one, but that's not impacting my pick. The biggest factor here is how much worse United have performed on the road this season. They've won three of five matches but been outscored 11-7 with an expected goals (xG) differential of -1.9 in those matches. Chelsea have been much better at home too, so I'm giving the Blues the advantage in this one. The Pick: Chelsea (+110)

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Roma vs. Napoli

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET | Watch: CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

I've been looking forward to this match all season. During the summer, Napoli underwent a significant rebuild of their squad and were written off by most pundits. Roma signed some names people knew and were christened the "Serie A darkhorse" and picked to finish ahead of Napoli. Well, insert the Michael Jordan, "and I took that personally" meme right here because I took that personally, and I'm thrilled my beloved Napoli are sitting in first place in Serie A and crushing the Champions League as well.

Of course, it's not like Roma have been bad. They're in fourth place, and their xG numbers say they should be doing much better. So, as much as it pains me to do this, I like Roma in this matchup. As incredible as Napoli have been, they have to have a letdown or setback at some point, and this feels like a prime spot for it to happen. While Napoli continue to score goals at an incredible rate, defensively, they've been moving in the wrong direction lately. I think it catches up to them Sunday in Rome. The Pick: Roma (+185)

Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET | Watch: ESPN+

I don't include a lot of La Liga matches in this column when Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't involved, so including this match should give you an idea of how strongly I feel about it. Real Sociedad are flying right now. They've played 14 matches between La Liga and the Europa League, winning 11 of them, including the last eight. As a result, they sit in third in Spain behind Real Madrid and Barcelona, and on top of their Europa League group ahead of Manchester United (who they beat 1-0 at Old Trafford in September). They're a good team having an excellent season, and the market hasn't caught on.

Of course, the market is also giving credit to Valladolid. Valladolid was relegated to the Segunda Division following the 2020-21 season but bounced back up this year, and they're off to a solid start of their own. They're in 11th place in the league and have picked up seven points in their last four matches, but their results have been better than their performances. They're coming off a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo despite Celta having a 2.6-1.6 xG advantage in the match. Earlier this month, they beat Getafe 3-2 despite Getafe winning the xG battle 2.5-1.5. That kind of luck can last only so long. The Pick: Real Sociedad (+106)

Weekend Parlay

It's only three legs this week, but it pays +125.

Manchester City (-520)

(-520) AC Milan (-260)

(-260) Villarreal (-275)

