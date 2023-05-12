Whether it was intentional or not, I don't know, but the Premier League made a brilliant scheduling decision this week. The league had three matches scheduled for Monday, each featuring teams fighting for survival. The league also made sure to stagger the start times for each match, which caught me off guard when I got to my office Monday morning, logged on and saw a bunch of tweets about a Fulham-Leicester City match.

It was incredible theater, even if I missed the first 15 minutes (and two Fulham goals). The day was spent watching Leicester valiantly fight back but falling short. Then Everton put on the performance of its season to take down Brighton 5-1 and move out of the bottom three. That was followed by a six-pointer between Nottingham Forest and Southampton, which Forest won 4-3 to get out of the bottom three and all but seal Southampton's fate.

It was an excellent reminder of how exciting the relegation battle is in the sport. You know, assuming your team isn't involved. When it's your team fighting for its life, it's absolute hell. I've been through it plenty of times with Aston Villa, and I was always somewhat grateful that there was no drama the year Villa did go down. It was evident for months.

Anyway, the point is that the fight to avoid relegation is often a lot more entertaining than the battles to win the league because there are always more teams involved. There are rarely more than two teams fighting to win a league, and a lot of the time, it's only one. So kudos to the Premier League for leaning into it with the scheduling. I wish American sports could understand this concept and, instead of adding more mediocre teams to their postseasons, add a relegation system. I know it will never happen (given the push for a Super League, it's far more likely European soccer adopts the American model), but it's important to dream, kids. All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Date: Saturday, May 13 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Watch: USA

If only Chelsea knew how to score, we'd have made so much money betting overs in their matches this season. Fun fact about the most expensive bottom half of the table team of all time: It has allowed at least two goals in seven of its last 10 matches. It has not scored a goal in six of them. So why are we risking it now? Why are we taking the chance on Chelsea not only continuing to be booty on the defensive end but capable of scoring?

Because Chelsea have started showing signs of life in attack! They scored against Arsenal and followed it up with three goals against Bournemouth last week. Now, Bournemouth have been one of the worst defensive teams in the Premier League this season. Their expected goals allowed (xGA) of 59.9 ranks 17th, but guess what? Forest are worse! Nottingham rank 19th at 61.0. Plus, Nottingham have plenty to play for as they haven't wrapped up survival yet, and their attack has been effective in recent weeks during a 3-1 win over Brighton and the 4-3 win over Southampton. The Pick: Over 2.5 (-125)

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Date: Sunday, May 14 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | Watch: USA

There are a lot of factors working against Brighton these days. Due to matches being postponed because of cup runs, the Seagulls have played only 33 matches this season. They've been forced to play make-up games in the final weeks of the season, meaning this match against Arsenal will be their tenth match since the first of April. Compare that to Arsenal, who will be playing their eighth match in that time. Now, two matches may not seem like a lot, but when it's at the end of the season, and you're typically playing two matches a week, it begins to wear on your legs. Particularly when, unlike Arsenal, you don't have a large squad to help you deal with the excess matches.

It's probably why Brighton have been so inconsistent lately. They beat Wolves 6-0 and Manchester United 1-0, but those wins were sandwiched by a 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest and Monday's 5-1 loss to Everton. Granted, Brighton played better than the final score against Everton indicates, but Arsenal knows they has to win out to even have a prayer of winning the Premier League. And, if all that isn't enough, Arsenal's xG differential per match is nearly four times better at home than it is on the road. It's really tough to beat them at the Emirates. The Pick: Arsenal (-135)

Bologna vs. Roma

Date: Sunday, May 14 | Time: 12 p.m. ET | Watch: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

There's a lot of gut feel to this one, I won't lie. Don't get me wrong, plenty of math supports the idea too, but the gut is driving this one. In last week's Corner Picks, we took Inter to beat Roma because Roma were banged up, and Jose Mourinho complained about squad depth. Well, that hasn't changed this week. However, there is some new information that we've acquired since. First of all, even in a 2-0 defeat against Inter, Roma looked pretty solid defensively. Inter just made some great shots. That defensive solidity was evident in Roma's 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

As we enter the weekend, Roma are in seventh place in Serie A, behind Atalanta due to goal differential. More important, they are five points behind Inter for the final Champions League spot. Given Jose Mourinho's history, my assumption is he's focused on the Europa League and the Europa League only. He wants to win a trophy (he always wants to win a trophy), plus he knows winning the Europa League is Roma's only realistic path to the Champions League next year. Because of all this, I wouldn't be surprised to see Roma resting against Bologna Sunday to be in better shape for the second leg of their semi at Leverkusen on Thursday. The Pick: Bologna (+220)

Weekend Parlay

Not much chalk to choose from this week, but we do have a four-leg parlay paying +144.

Bayern Munich (-950)

Borussia Dortmund (-440)

Manchester City (-290)

Juventus (-295)

