Don't look now, but Corner Picks has stacked together two winning weeks in a row. We are digging ourselves out of the hole. We're basically Fulham right now. We got off to a horrible start to the year, and while the odds of us avoiding relegation aren't great, we're playing a lot better.

And, who knows? Maybe we'll turn a profit this season after all. Honestly, I'd give us a better chance at that than I'd give Fulham of avoiding the drop. However, that could just be a swell of confidence after going 3-1 last week and winning 3.72 units coming through.

Whatever it is, I like the feeling, and I'd like to keep it through this weekend. I assure you that, confidence or not, I'm not taking any heat checks this week. All odds are via the William Hill Sportsbook.

1. Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Latest Odds: Manchester -1.5 Bet Now

All right, it's time to admit a difficult truth. Manchester City are going to not win a match at some point. I know, it's an idea that seems ludicrous considering City enter the weekend having won 15 straight and 19 of 22 (with three draws), but it's true. And while I don't expect it to happen this weekend against Tottenham, it could. I just don't like any of the prices being offered on either side to pick it, so instead, I'm going to go after the total here.

The juice is a little high, but it's worth the squeeze, in my estimation. City could go over the total on their own here, and while it has been remarkable defensively, I also think this isn't a horrible matchup for Tottenham. When it comes to Spurs, I worry about how they'll find ways to score when they have the ball. Against Man City, they won't. Instead, they'll need to rely on counters with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, and that's when Tottenham's attack is at its most dangerous. So the over looks enticing here. Pick: Over 2.5 (-145)

2. Arsenal vs. Leeds United

Latest Odds: Leeds +0.5 Bet Now

Ladies and gentlemen, we are back on the fade-Arsenal-any-time-they're-favored train. Sure, the train was derailed for a couple of weeks, but we're back on track, even if it means we need to wear a seatbelt since we're betting on Leeds United in the process. Honestly, the way betting matches involving these teams has gone all year, we should probably wear helmets too.

After winning five of six, Arsenal have now dropped two straight against Wolverhampton and Aston Villa. Last week, Villa were happy to sit back and force Arsenal to break it down, and while Arsenal fired off plenty of shots, none had an xG higher than 0.12 (a 12% chance of going in). Odds are they'll find better shots against Leeds, but without Kiernan Tierney and Thomas Partey available due to injury, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still wandering around the pitch aimlessly like his high school crush just shot him down, I'm not sure Arsenal should be favored by as much as it is here. Leeds are dangerous and capable of beating anybody in the Premier League. If you're more comfortable taking Leeds to win or draw at -110, I like that value too, but I see a lot more on taking Leeds straight up. Pick: Leeds United (+295)

3. Napoli vs. Juventus

We're heading to Italy and Serie A for our final match pick of the weekend because there's nothing else in the Premier League I like much this weekend. Whereas, I see a ton of value on Juventus in this spot. Now, full disclosure, I'm a Napoli fan, but that fandom isn't getting in the way of my analysis here. What that fandom allows me to do is be realistic about Napoli at the moment, and the truth is the team is an absolute mess. They got off to a terrific start to the season, but then injuries and COVID-19 hit and have thrown the team into chaos. Every week Napoli are missing somebody new, and as soon as it gets a key player back, another is forced out. The result is a severe lack of cohesion, particularly in the middle of the field and on the defensive end.

Then there's Juventus. A team that started slow (for Juventus) in Andrea Pirlo's first season as a manager anywhere. Now, Juventus are starting to look like a more modern version of the Juventus teams Pirlo used to lead from the midfield. They're more aggressive in attack and show more desire for scoring goals, but they're as defensively sound as ever before. It's one of those strange things to comprehend without seeing it, but Juventus control the play even when it doesn't have the ball right now. It's been remarkable to watch the last few weeks, and they should pick up a relatively easy win over a reeling Napoli side on Sunday. Pick: Juventus (-105)

Bonus Parlay

Our first two parlays have hit, so let's keep it rolling this weekend with another four-team money line parlay. This one pays +123.

PSG (-490)

Barcelona (-333)

Bayern Munich (-650)

Chelsea (-430)

