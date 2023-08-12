There is no offseason shorter than the European club soccer offseason. It feels like last season ended barely more than two months ago, and that's because it did! Thanks to having a World Cup wedged into November, the league season ran longer than usual, with play wrapping up at the end of May and the Champions League final being held on June 10.

While you won't hear any complaints from me on the subject, it's easy to believe players feel differently as they gingerly get out of bed every morning. They'd probably love a little more offseason than the one they get. A few weeks in Ibiza or Dubai can only do so much healing.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We're coming off a very profitable season in Corner Picks last year, but the beginning of a new season is always tricky. You can't learn a lot from teams in friendlies, seeing as they're typically played at 65% speed, and with players coming and going all across the continent, it makes it much more difficult to figure out how teams will match up.

So we're going to stick to the basics this week. We've got some analysis, sure, but this is mostly vibes. Either I like your vibe right now, or I don't, and there is no bigger example of this than the first match we're betting.

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12 | Time: 10 a.m. ET | Watch: Peacock

I do not like West Ham's vibe. The Hammers are coming off a strange season that saw them win the Europa Conference League final, earning another spot in Europe, all the while barely managing to avoid relegation from the Premier League. You also get the sense West Ham wanted to replace David Moyes but couldn't because they won the Conference League, and now they're stuck in between.

Oh, and they sold their most important player, Declan Rice, to Arsenal. All the money they got for Rice is going toward questionable signings I do not understand, but they are clearly the preferred options of the manager I'm not totally sure the club wants. I get the sense West Ham will be in a relegation scrap again this year, and their opponent here might be too. Bournemouth finished a point behind West Ham last season, and while the Cherries haven't done much to make me think they take a step forward, in the season opener at home, I think they can get the job done. The Pick: Bournemouth (+170)

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | Watch: ABC

This will be an interesting season for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's time in charge is winding down. After finishing 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga last year, Madrid have to figure out how to replace Karim Benzema, who left for Saudi Arabia. Jude Bellingham has come in, but as promising and exciting as he is, he's not a goal-scorer like Benzema. Few are, and I'm not entirely sure how Madrid replaces that production quite yet.

Still, even with those questions, any time I see Madrid getting plus value in league play against somebody who isn't Barcelona or Atlético Madrid, it's practically an auto-fire. Bilbao have some talented players of their own, but even with the departures, Madrid's depth should win out more often than not. I can see Bilbao getting a point out of this match at home, but not as often as I see Madrid getting three. The Pick: Real Madrid (+110)

Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | Watch: Peacock

Last year these teams faced off twice in the Premier League, and both matches finished in a scoreless draw. So let's bet the over this time! Seriously, it makes sense; you have to let me explain. Chelsea were an absolute mess last year, and now that they've gotten rid of some of the dead weight (it put on its own back, to be clear) and have a manager who has had an entire preseason to get the team ready, I expect we'll see Chelsea finish higher than 12th place.

As for Liverpool, the lineup it sent out for one of those scoreless draws was not near full strength, and it showed. In the other, the two teams finished with a combined xG of 3.0, yet nothing crossed the line. The second match had an xG of 2.5. So while neither team scored, there were plenty of chances. Finally, it's the first week of the season. New teammates are learning each other and systems. That can sometimes lead to poor defensive play, particularly in matches that feature the attacking talent this one will. The Pick: Over 2.5 (-150)

Weekend Parlay

We're not going to get too aggressive with the parlay this week, and you shouldn't either. It pays +135.