Stop me if you've heard this one before. A Graham Potter-managed team progresses the ball into the final third. It doesn't score.

There's a lot going on at Chelsea these days. The club continues to be linked to every player on Earth, and maybe some elsewhere, deemed "available." That club might look to sell this player you've heard of before? Chelsea's interested! Seriously, I envision new owner Todd Boehly hearing a name, looking up his rating on FIFA 23 and saying something like, "he's an 83 on FIFA! Sign him up!"

But Chelsea being attached to players isn't exactly a new phenomenon. What's new (or old again, depending on how you want to look at it) is Chelsea floundering in the Premier League. After Thursday's 2-1 loss to Fulham, they sit 10th in the table, behind other London giants like the Fulham they lost to and Brentford. They've scored as many goals (21) as they've allowed (21). It's a mess.

When Graham Potter took over, Chelsea won his first three Premier League matches in charge, outscoring opponents 7-1. They also exceeded their expected goals (xG) in that span, scoring seven on 3.9 xG. Since then, Chelsea have managed one win and six points in nine Premier League matches. They've been outscored 11-6. Chelsea's six goals have come on an xG of 9.2. That was essentially par for the course when Potter was at Brighton, where his team consistently generated chances but seldom finished them. At Brighton, it was easier to write it off as the team did not have a high enough quality player. But at Chelsea?

The good news is if you add 12 matches together, Chelsea have scored 13 Premier League goals under Potter on an xG of 13.1. The luck has evened out. The bad news is Chelsea should be generating far more than 13.1 xG over 12 matches and scoring more than they are. Installing a new system and teaching it to new players takes time, and when you add in the heinous injury luck Chelsea's dealing with, it only becomes more difficult. But how much patience will a new owner looking impatient in the transfer market show with his manager? What happens if Todd Boehly hears the name of another manager he recognizes?

Manchester United vs. Manchester City

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET | Watch: USA | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Well, this is an odd predicament. While I haven't been writing Corner Picks for a long time, the entire time I have been, every time I've written about Manchester United, they've been in some crisis. This current iteration of Manchester United, however, is not. In fact, it's very good. United have won eight straight and 15 of their last 18, with the lone loss being a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa. Of course, if we extend the sample size to 19 matches, it's two losses, and the second loss was a 6-3 thumping by Manchester City on Oct. 2.

I do not think City will deliver the same kind of beating this weekend, However, I believe the high-scoring affair we saw in that match was no fluke, and we're due for more goals being scored this weekend. Nor do I hate the idea of United winning because City have been in a kind of funk (for City) lately, particularly defensively, where they're conceding more often than usual, but that's why the over is so enticing. The Pick: Over 2.5 (-145)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET | Watch: Peacock

I think Tottenham are getting out of their defensive funk. I do not have a lot of data to support this, but from what my eyes have seen, there's reason to be optimistic. Everything Antonio Conte teams do is built on a foundation of defending first. In that aspect, Tottenham was lost before the World Cup break, and were still struggling to find it in the first few matches after. However, Tottenham shut down Crystal Palace 4-0 last week, but more than the four goals they scored, the lack of chances conceded stood out. This week, the 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup wasn't impressive, but the result seemed intentional. I don't put it past Conte that all he wanted to do was win 1-0, and the rest of the match was used as a defensive training exercise.

And it's one the team could use with Arsenal this weekend because even without Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal have been a potent team. A potent team Newcastle flustered a bit, and I won't be shocked to see Tottenham adopt some of the same "tactics" Newcastle used in that match to annoy Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. We may see more red cards than goals in this match. The Pick: Under 2.5 (+100)

Roma vs. Fiorentina

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET | Watch: Paramount+

First of all, Roma, what the hell? You know I was on AC Milan last week, and you go and erase a 2-0 in the final five minutes. As a Napoli fan, I appreciated it, but as a man putting his reputation on the line in this column every week, it was not cool. Hopefully, you will repay me this weekend when I put my support behind you in this match.

I know I've repeatedly written about Roma not being as good as anybody expected and how it's also not as good as some of their underlying metrics suggest, but this is a matchup it should win far more often than not. Roma has been outstanding at home yet have scored only eight goals on an xG of 14.2. Yes, this team is full of average finishers, but that alone cannot account for how unlucky Roma have been in this category. I suspect we'll see some of it even out against a Fiorentina team that's had decent results but have been awful defensively. In two matches since returning from the World Cup break, Fiorentina have allowed only two goals, but done so on an xG allowed of 3.3. Going back before the break, over their last six Serie A matches, they've allowed six goals on an xG of 7.3. Finally, as with most teams, Fiorentina are worse on the road than at home. The Pick: Roma (+100)

Weekend Parlay

Another smaller parlay, but hopefully this works better than last week's FA Cup disaster. It's three legs and pays (+130).

Lens (-320)

Inter Milan (-350)

Atalanta (-275)

