Coronavirus: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19
The news broke moments after the Premier League said play would continue as usual
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Thursday. The club said that the team's London Colney training center has been closed after diagnosis was confirmed. Club personnel who had recent close contact with Arteta are now in self-isolation which the club says is in lines with government heath guidelines.
Here's what the club said in its release:
Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening.
We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.
We expect those who did not have close contact with Mikel to return to work in the coming days. In the meantime our Colney and Hale End training centres will undergo a deep clean and our other club sites are operating as normal.
The news came shortly after the Premier League announced that play this weekend would continue as usual. Most other professional leagues around the world have postponed play or are playing games behind closed doors.
Arsenal's match with Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed. That decision was made because the owner of Greek club Olympiakos has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and he was at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London on Feb. 27.
As of Thursday evening, the Gunners are set to play Brighton on Saturday.
-
Premier League to continue 'as normal'
Most other leagues have suspended their seasons or are playing behind closed doors
-
UEFA reportedly set to postpone Euro
The competition was set for this summer all across Europe
-
UCL postpones two matches
Two other games on next week's schedule are still set to be played
-
MLS puts season on hold over coronavirus
The Major League Soccer season has been put on hold after just two games played
-
Coronavirus: La Liga suspends season
The league won't play either of its next two matchdays as scheduled
-
Three Leicester players in isolation
The Premier League is still set to play Matchday 30 this weekend
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected
-
PSG overcomes deficit to reach quarters
PSG was able to overcome a 2-1 first-tie deficit in an empty Parc des Princes