Coronavirus: Belgium's top soccer league cancels rest of season, declares first-place team champion

The Belgium first division has canceled the rest of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic while declaring Club Brugge as champion for the 2019-20 campaign. The league made the announcement on Thursday after a conference call with the board of directors. Club Brugge, one of the biggest clubs in the country, was leading the league by 15 points. There was one regular season game remaining for each team before the playoff round that involves six clubs.

"The Board of Directors took note of the recommendations of Dr. Van Ranst and the government that it is highly unlikely that games with the public will be played before June 30. The current situation also makes it very unclear whether and when a resumption of collective training courses can be foreseen at all," the league said. "Even if games behind closed doors could theoretically be possible, the additional pressure they place on health and order services should be avoided. Moreover, decisions by local authorities threaten to make a joint course of match days impossible."

Club Brugge qualified for the Champions League as a result of winning the league, while Gent also qualifies for its second-place finish. The decision has to be ratified on April 15 in a meeting.

Last place Waasland-Beveren has been relegated after finishing with 20 points, though technically the club was still alive in the fight for survival. The club entered the final matchday two points back of safety with three points up for grabs.

The move by the league -- which did come with only a small portion of the schedule remaining -- is a significant one and the first of its kind since the pandemic has halted play across the globe. Many leagues in Europe have around 100 matches remaining. UEFA has targeted June 30 as the date to try and complete leagues, though it appears that things may have to carry over into July, which could delay the start of next season.