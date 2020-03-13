Coronavirus: Bundesliga and Ligue 1 suspend fixtures, follow Premier League, La Liga and Serie A's suit

Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are suspending matches due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the German league looked set to play this weekend's matches before a potential stoppage next week, but the league changed its course later in the day to announce the stoppage of Matchday 26 action.

The club reiterated its stance that it will propose that play be further suspended until April 2 during a meeting with officials next Monday.

The league stated that there were suspicions of an infection in the vicinity of several clubs and their teams and that further infections can't be ruled out. The goal is still to finish the season by the summer if possible, the league said.

This comes after Bundesliga club Paderborn announced that coach Steffen Baumgart is being tested for the virus and second division club Hannover 96 has two players in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

One of Germany's biggest rivalries was set for Saturday when Borussia Dortmund was to face Schalke behind closed doors. The match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen was already postponed before this decision came down.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a former player for Bayern and Inter Milan, explained the thinking behind wanting to play this weekend (courtesy of DW): "At the end of the day, it's about finances and the outstanding big TV payments to the clubs. I think it's right that under the current conditions, the games this weekend take place."

Meanwhile in France, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are suspending play immediately, just a day before action was set to continue. From the French league:

Following announcements by the President of the Republic in response to the health crisis linked to COVID-19, the LFP's Administrative Council unanimously decided on Friday 13 March to suspend the Ligue 1 Conforama and Domino's Ligue 2 championships immediately and until further notice.

That marks all five of the top leagues in Europe suspending play. Bundesliga and Ligue 1 join La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League in halting play for the time being. The UEFA Champions League and Europa League are also suspended.