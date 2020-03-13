Coronavirus: Bundesliga will play games this weekend before potential stoppage; Ligue 1 suspends fixtures

Ligue 1 is suspending its matches due to the coronavirus pandemic while Bundesliga isn't ready to halt play just yet. In fact, the German league will roll on this weekend behind closed doors before officials meet on Monday to propose a stoppage on Tuesday for the remainder of March.

From the German league:

The Presidium of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga discussed the effects of the coronavirus on the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches in a special session today. As a result of this exchange, the DFL Presidium will propose to the General Assembly meeting next Monday that the game operations of both leagues be suspended from Tuesday until April 2, including the end of the international break. The goal is still to end the season by the summer - from a sporting point of view, but especially because an early end of the season could have existential consequences for some clubs.

This comes after Bundesliga club Paderborn announced that coach Steffen Baumgart is being tested for the virus and second division club Hannover 96 has two players in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

One of Germany's biggest rivalries is set for Saturday when Borussia Dortmund takes on Schalke. The match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen is the only fixture this weekend in the German top flight that has been postponed. Fans are being asked not to gather outside of the venues this weekend.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a former player for Bayern and Inter Milan, explained the decision behind continuing play this weekend (courtesy of DW): "At the end of the day, it's about finances and the outstanding big TV payments to the clubs. I think it's right that under the current conditions, the games this weekend take place."

Meanwhile in France, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 took a more preventive measure by suspending play immediately, just a day before action was set to continue. From the French league:

Following announcements by the President of the Republic in response to the health crisis linked to COVID-19, the LFP's Administrative Council unanimously decided on Friday 13 March to suspend the Ligue 1 Conforama and Domino's Ligue 2 championships immediately and until further notice.

Four of the five top leagues in Europe are suspended as Ligue 1 joins La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League in halting play for the time being. The UEFA Champions League and Europa League are also suspended.