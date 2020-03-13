Coronavirus: Christian Pulisic, Chelsea players in quarantine after teammate tests positive

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic and his Chelsea teammates are in quarantine after winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the club announced. The club also announced that the team's Cobham training facility would partially close and that those who have had recent contact with Hudon-Odoi would self-isolate. That includes the full men's team squad, coaching staff and backroom staff.

The Blues are the only Premier League team as of Friday morning that have announced a player testing positive. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has also tested positive. Three Leicester City players have shown symptoms of the virus, the Foxes announced, but none have been publicly diagnosed with COVID-19.

Chelsea's upcoming games have been suspended after the Premier League announced on Friday that it was calling off its upcoming matches. UEFA also suspended the Champions League games for next week with Chelsea originally scheduled to play at Bayern Munich behind closed doors.

Hudson-Odoi took to social media to provide an update on his status:

"Hi guys. As you may be aware, I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I've recovered from. I'm following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody for the week. "I hope to see everybody soon and hopefully be back on the pitch very soon. Take care."

The club said it will continue to follow the government and public health guidelines moving forward.

Pulisic and the United States men's national team were originally scheduled to face Wales and the Netherlands in international friendlies later this month, but the United States Soccer Federation announced that those games have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.