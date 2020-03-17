Coronavirus: Copa America 2020 postponed to 2021 by CONMEBOL over COVID-19 pandemic, report says

The 2020 Copa America, South America's regional international competition, has been postponed until the summer of 2021, CONMEBOL announced. The news comes just as Euro 2020 was postponed until next summer thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

With most club competitions throughout the world suspended as the virus continues to spread, it became more evident that those leagues would need time in the summer to conclude the 2019-20 season. Moving the competitions back a year would let that happen theoretically assuming the coronavirus situation improves in the coming months. Numerous clubs have confirmed positive cases of coronavirus throughout Europe, Jorge Jesus, the coach of Brazilian club Flamengo, had his COVID-19 test come back as "weak or inconclusive positive." A large portion of the players that make up the national teams in South America play for European clubs. Argentina's Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Brazil's Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain are just a few notable names.

Here's part of the announcement:

After a detailed analysis of the situation regarding the world and regional evolution of the coronavirus (COVID19), and with the recommendations made by international organizations in the field of public bealth to take extreme precautions, CONMEBOL announces the postponement of the 47th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América to the dates of June 11 to July 11, 2021.

From 1987-2001, the Copa America was played every two years. Since 2004, there have been six editions, including last summer when host nation Brazil defeated Peru in the final. The 2020 edition was set to be held in Argentina and Colombia, marking the first time the tournament featured multiple host nations since 1983. With the tournament postponed, the groups, teams and format will remain the same. The tournament will now begin on June 11, 2021 and conclude on July 10, 2021.

Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay make up Group A. Colombia, Brazil, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru make up Group B. Australia and Qatar are the invited guests for this edition of the tournament.