Coronavirus forces some UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches to be played behind closed doors
Champions League round of 16 second legs in France and Italy will be played without spectators
As countries around the globe aim to contain and combat the coronavirus, its impact on sports continues to increase. As the virus spreads across the world, there will Champions League and Europa League matches played without any spectators to try and prevent further spreading of the illness. On Monday, PSG announced that its home match against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 11 will be played behind closed doors.
The news comes after last week UEFA announced that the Valencia-Atalanta Champions League tie in Spain and the Inter Milan-Getafe Europa League match in Italy will be played behind closed doors.
France recently surpassed 100 confirmed cases of the virus, according to Le Monde, forcing PSG to take the advice of local authorities and close the doors trailing 2-1 after the first leg.
Some games across the world last week, including the big Juventus-Inter Milan Serie A match -- were played behind closed doors as the virus spreads across Italy, Asian, Europe and North America. In the United States, the NBA is already trying to take precautions.
Last month, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency over the deadly new strain of virus that has infected thousands and killed over 3,000 people. The virus originated in Wuhan, China and has now spread to all corners of the globe. There are confirmed cases in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, England, Russia, Australia, India, Ireland and many more nations.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus can cause symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients show just mild symptoms and recover, while others have at times developed life-threatening complications such as pneumonia.
UEFA isn't panicking over the virus when it comes to Euro 2020 preparation, according to Sky Sports. That tournament begins in just under 100 days. Just on Tuesday, UEFA held a large gathering in Amsterdam for the UEFA Nations League draw.
For more on how the coronavirus is affecting sporting events across the globe, click here.
