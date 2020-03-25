Coronavirus has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone their matches

The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the soccer calendar

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back a year. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. The pandemic has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone their matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. It's likely we won't see leagues resume play until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country.

So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions.

Notable European competitions


Event/LeagueStatus

UEFA

European Championship

Officially postponed until June 2021.

UEFA

Champions League

Postponed; No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.

UEFA

Europa League

Postponed; No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.  

England

Premier League

Postponed until at least April 30.

England

FA Cup

Postponed until at least April 30.  

France

Ligue 1

Postponed indefinitely.

France

Coupe de France final

Postponed indefinitely.  

France

Coupe de la Ligue final

Postponed indefinitely.  

Germany

Bundesliga

Postponed until at least April 30.

Germany

DFB-Pokal

Postponed until at least April 30.

Italy

Serie A

Postponed indefinitely.

Italy

Coppa Italia

Postponed indefinitely.

Spain

La Liga

Postponed indefinitely. 

Spain

Copa del Rey final

Postponed indefinitely. 

Rest of European leagues

LeagueStatus

Austria

Postponed until at least early May.

Azerbaijan

Postponed until at least April 14. 

Belgium

Postponed until at least April 30. 

Czech Republic

Postponed until at least April 11. 

Denmark

Postponed indefinitely.  

Finland

Postponed until at least May 31.  

Greece

Postponed indefinitely. 

Israel

Postponed indefinitely.  

Kazakhstan 

Postponed until at least April 15. 

Latvia

Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.

Lithuania

Postponed until at least March 17.

Netherlands

Postponed until at least April 6.

Northern Ireland

Postponed until at least April 30. 

Norway

Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. 

Poland

Postponed until at least April 26.  

Portugal

Postponed indefinitely. 

Romania

Postponed until at least April 16. 

Russia

Postponed until at least April 10. 

Scotland

Postponed until at least April 30. 

Serbia

Postponed indefinitely.  

Slovakia

Postponed indefinitely.  

Sweden

Start of season postponed until June

Switzerland

Postponed until at least April 30.

Turkey

Postponed indefinitely.

Ukraine

Postponed indefinitely. 

American, Canadian and Mexican competitions

CountryCompetitonStatus

U.S./Canada

Major League Soccer

Postponed until at least May 10.

U.S.

U.S. Open Cup

Postponed indefinitely. 

U.S.

National Women's Soccer League

Start of the season postponed indefinitely. 

U.S./Canada/Mexico

Leagues Cup

Scheduled for July 21-September 16.

U.S./Mexico

Campeones Cup

Scheduled for Aug. 12.

Mexico

Liga MX

Postponed indefinitely. 

Rest of North and Central American competitions

CountryStatus

CONCACAF Champions League

Postponed indefinitely. 

Costa Rica

Postponed until at least April 19.

Honduras

Postponed indefinitely. 

Panama

Postponed indefinitely.  

Notable South American competitions


Event/LeagueStatus

CONMEBOL

Copa America

Postponed until June 2021.

CONMEBOL

Copa Libertadores

Postponed until at least early May. 

CONMEBOL

Copa Sudamericana

Postponed until at least early May.

Argentina

Superliga Argentina

Postponed until at least March 31.

Argentina

Copa de la Superliga

Postponed until at least March 31.

Argentina

Copa Argentina

Scheduled to resume on April 1.

Brazil

Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A)

Scheduled to begin in May.

Brazil

Copa do Brasil

Postponed indefinitely. 

Rest of South American leagues

LeagueStatus

Bolivia

Postponed until at least March 31.

Chile

Postponed until at least early April.

Colombia

Postponed indefinitely. 

Ecuador

Postponed indefinitely. 

Paraguay

Postponed until at least early April. 

Peru

Postponed until at least March 30.

Uruguay

Postponed indefinitely. 

Venezuela

Postponed indefinitely.   

Asian leagues

LeagueStatus

Australia

Postponed indefinitely. 

India

Season has been completed. 

Japan

Japanese league to resume on April 25.

Malaysia

Postponed indefinitely.

Qatar

Postponed indefinitely.  

South Korea

Start of the season has been postponed.

Saudi Arabia

Postponed indefinitely.  

Thailand

Postponed until at least April 18. 

United Arab Emirates

Postponed until at least April 11.  

African leagues

LeagueStatus

Algeria

Postponed until at least April 5.

Kenya

Postponed until at least April 4.

Morocco

Postponed indefinitely.  

Namibia

Postponed indefinitely. 

Nigeria

Postponed indefinitely. 

Senegal

Postponed until at least April 15. 

South Africa

Postponed indefinitely. 

Zimbabwe

Postponed until at least May 18.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

