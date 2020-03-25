Coronavirus has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone their matches
The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the soccer calendar
The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back a year. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. The pandemic has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone their matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. It's likely we won't see leagues resume play until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country.
So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions.
Notable European competitions
|Event/League
|Status
UEFA
European Championship
Officially postponed until June 2021.
UEFA
Champions League
Postponed; No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.
UEFA
Europa League
Postponed; No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates.
England
Premier League
Postponed until at least April 30.
England
FA Cup
Postponed until at least April 30.
France
Ligue 1
Postponed indefinitely.
France
Coupe de France final
Postponed indefinitely.
France
Coupe de la Ligue final
Postponed indefinitely.
Germany
Bundesliga
Postponed until at least April 30.
Germany
DFB-Pokal
Postponed until at least April 30.
Italy
Serie A
Postponed indefinitely.
Italy
Coppa Italia
Postponed indefinitely.
Spain
La Liga
Postponed indefinitely.
Spain
Copa del Rey final
Postponed indefinitely.
Rest of European leagues
|League
|Status
Austria
Postponed until at least early May.
Azerbaijan
Postponed until at least April 14.
Belgium
Postponed until at least April 30.
Czech Republic
Postponed until at least April 11.
Denmark
Postponed indefinitely.
Finland
Postponed until at least May 31.
Greece
Postponed indefinitely.
Israel
Postponed indefinitely.
Kazakhstan
Postponed until at least April 15.
Latvia
Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.
Lithuania
Postponed until at least March 17.
Netherlands
Postponed until at least April 6.
Northern Ireland
Postponed until at least April 30.
Norway
Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely.
Poland
Postponed until at least April 26.
Portugal
Postponed indefinitely.
Romania
Postponed until at least April 16.
Russia
Postponed until at least April 10.
Scotland
Postponed until at least April 30.
Serbia
Postponed indefinitely.
Slovakia
Postponed indefinitely.
Sweden
Start of season postponed until June
Switzerland
Postponed until at least April 30.
Turkey
Postponed indefinitely.
Ukraine
Postponed indefinitely.
American, Canadian and Mexican competitions
|Country
|Competiton
|Status
U.S./Canada
Major League Soccer
Postponed until at least May 10.
U.S.
U.S. Open Cup
Postponed indefinitely.
U.S.
National Women's Soccer League
Start of the season postponed indefinitely.
U.S./Canada/Mexico
Leagues Cup
Scheduled for July 21-September 16.
U.S./Mexico
Campeones Cup
Scheduled for Aug. 12.
Mexico
Liga MX
Postponed indefinitely.
Rest of North and Central American competitions
|Country
|Status
CONCACAF Champions League
Postponed indefinitely.
Costa Rica
Postponed until at least April 19.
Honduras
Postponed indefinitely.
Panama
Postponed indefinitely.
Notable South American competitions
|Event/League
|Status
CONMEBOL
Copa America
Postponed until June 2021.
CONMEBOL
Copa Libertadores
Postponed until at least early May.
CONMEBOL
Copa Sudamericana
Postponed until at least early May.
Argentina
Superliga Argentina
Postponed until at least March 31.
Argentina
Copa de la Superliga
Postponed until at least March 31.
Argentina
Copa Argentina
Scheduled to resume on April 1.
Brazil
Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A)
Scheduled to begin in May.
Brazil
Copa do Brasil
Postponed indefinitely.
Rest of South American leagues
|League
|Status
Bolivia
Postponed until at least March 31.
Chile
Postponed until at least early April.
Colombia
Postponed indefinitely.
Ecuador
Postponed indefinitely.
Paraguay
Postponed until at least early April.
Peru
Postponed until at least March 30.
Uruguay
Postponed indefinitely.
Venezuela
Postponed indefinitely.
Asian leagues
|League
|Status
Australia
Postponed indefinitely.
India
Season has been completed.
Japan
Japanese league to resume on April 25.
Malaysia
Postponed indefinitely.
Qatar
Postponed indefinitely.
South Korea
Start of the season has been postponed.
Saudi Arabia
Postponed indefinitely.
Thailand
Postponed until at least April 18.
United Arab Emirates
Postponed until at least April 11.
African leagues
|League
|Status
Algeria
Postponed until at least April 5.
Kenya
Postponed until at least April 4.
Morocco
Postponed indefinitely.
Namibia
Postponed indefinitely.
Nigeria
Postponed indefinitely.
Senegal
Postponed until at least April 15.
South Africa
Postponed indefinitely.
Zimbabwe
Postponed until at least May 18.
-
Report: Barca players reject pay cut
There is still optimism that an agreement will be reached
-
Ronaldo financing Portuguese hospitals
The soccer star is doing his part to help out during the COVID-19 outbreak
-
Messi, Pep donate €1m to fight COVID-19
The money will help relieve the overworked medical system in Spain
-
Wilson hired as new CEO of U.S. Soccer
The 52-year-old Wilson begins his new job as CEO of U.S. Soccer on March 30
-
United legend wants PL to be called off
Ferdinand says it has nothing to do with the Liverpool-United rivalry and everything to do...
-
Soccer players who have coronavirus
Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini tested positive Sunday
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected