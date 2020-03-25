Coronavirus has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone their matches

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world. The Olympics have been pushed back a year. The same goes for the Euros and Copa America. The pandemic has caused every major professional soccer league around the world to postpone their matches. The Belarusian Premier League is still playing, though the league isn't part of World Association of Professional Football Leagues, otherwise known as World Leagues Forum. It's likely we won't see leagues resume play until the outbreak is contained and the conditions are deemed safe in that respective country.

So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at the status of some of the biggest leagues and competitions.

Notable European competitions



Event/League Status UEFA European Championship Officially postponed until June 2021. UEFA Champions League Postponed; No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. UEFA Europa League Postponed; No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. England Premier League Postponed until at least April 30. England FA Cup Postponed until at least April 30. France Ligue 1 Postponed indefinitely. France Coupe de France final Postponed indefinitely. France Coupe de la Ligue final Postponed indefinitely. Germany Bundesliga Postponed until at least April 30. Germany DFB-Pokal Postponed until at least April 30. Italy Serie A Postponed indefinitely. Italy Coppa Italia Postponed indefinitely. Spain La Liga Postponed indefinitely. Spain Copa del Rey final Postponed indefinitely.

Rest of European leagues

League Status Austria Postponed until at least early May. Azerbaijan Postponed until at least April 14. Belgium Postponed until at least April 30. Czech Republic Postponed until at least April 11. Denmark Postponed indefinitely. Finland Postponed until at least May 31. Greece Postponed indefinitely. Israel Postponed indefinitely. Kazakhstan Postponed until at least April 15. Latvia Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Lithuania Postponed until at least March 17. Netherlands Postponed until at least April 6. Northern Ireland Postponed until at least April 30. Norway Start of the season has been postponed indefinitely. Poland Postponed until at least April 26. Portugal Postponed indefinitely. Romania Postponed until at least April 16. Russia Postponed until at least April 10. Scotland Postponed until at least April 30. Serbia Postponed indefinitely. Slovakia Postponed indefinitely. Sweden Start of season postponed until June Switzerland Postponed until at least April 30. Turkey Postponed indefinitely. Ukraine Postponed indefinitely.

American, Canadian and Mexican competitions

Country Competiton Status U.S./Canada Major League Soccer Postponed until at least May 10. U.S. U.S. Open Cup Postponed indefinitely. U.S. National Women's Soccer League Start of the season postponed indefinitely. U.S./Canada/Mexico Leagues Cup Scheduled for July 21-September 16. U.S./Mexico Campeones Cup Scheduled for Aug. 12. Mexico Liga MX Postponed indefinitely.

Rest of North and Central American competitions

Country Status CONCACAF Champions League Postponed indefinitely. Costa Rica Postponed until at least April 19. Honduras Postponed indefinitely. Panama Postponed indefinitely.

Notable South American competitions



Event/League Status CONMEBOL Copa America Postponed until June 2021. CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Postponed until at least early May. CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana Postponed until at least early May. Argentina Superliga Argentina Postponed until at least March 31. Argentina Copa de la Superliga Postponed until at least March 31. Argentina Copa Argentina Scheduled to resume on April 1. Brazil Campeonato Brasileiro (Serie A) Scheduled to begin in May. Brazil Copa do Brasil Postponed indefinitely.

Rest of South American leagues

League Status Bolivia Postponed until at least March 31. Chile Postponed until at least early April. Colombia Postponed indefinitely. Ecuador Postponed indefinitely. Paraguay Postponed until at least early April. Peru Postponed until at least March 30. Uruguay Postponed indefinitely. Venezuela Postponed indefinitely.

Asian leagues

League Status Australia Postponed indefinitely. India Season has been completed. Japan Japanese league to resume on April 25. Malaysia Postponed indefinitely. Qatar Postponed indefinitely. South Korea Start of the season has been postponed. Saudi Arabia Postponed indefinitely. Thailand Postponed until at least April 18. United Arab Emirates Postponed until at least April 11.

African leagues