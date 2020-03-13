Coronavirus' impact on soccer schedule: Updates on Premier League, Champions leauge, La Liga, MLS, more

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world, especially in soccer. While it's still unclear how certain competitions will continue past the next month, the list of teams, leagues, cups and players impacted grows by the day. Numerous top leagues are suspended, major summer competitions may be postponed and some players, teams and coaches are being quarantined. Here's a look at the major impact the coronavirus has had on leagues and competitions.

So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at some of the biggest leagues and competitions along with their current stance on the virus:

Impacted leagues and competitions

League or competition Current status Premier League The Manchester City vs. Arsenal match on Wednesday was postponed, but games scheduled for this weekend were originally set to be played "as normal." The league will review this policy after it was announced that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. La Liga The next two matchdays have officially been suspended Serie A After initially calling off some matches, playing some behind closed doors and doing nothing for others, the country has suspended all sporting events until April 3. Ligue 1 All matches are behind closed doors until April 15. Bundesliga This weekend's matches will be played behind closed doors, though no action has been taken for after this week. Champions League Tuesday's matches have already been postponed while a decision on Wednesday's games hasn't yet been made. Chelsea at Bayern Munich will take place behind closed doors if the match is played. Europa League Select matches are behind closed doors, like Manchester United's match on Thursday. Some others were called off due to travel restrictions. Euro 2020 UEFA is reportedly prepared to postpone the tournament until 2021. MLS The 2020 MLS season has been suspended until further notice after just two weeks of play. Copa Libertadores CONMEBOL has decided to suspend games between March 15-21.







