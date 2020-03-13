Coronavirus' impact on soccer schedule: Updates on Premier League, Champions leauge, La Liga, MLS, more
The pandemic is forcing a lot of changes to the soccer calendar
The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty in the sports world, especially in soccer. While it's still unclear how certain competitions will continue past the next month, the list of teams, leagues, cups and players impacted grows by the day. Numerous top leagues are suspended, major summer competitions may be postponed and some players, teams and coaches are being quarantined. Here's a look at the major impact the coronavirus has had on leagues and competitions.
So where to things stands around the world? Here's a look at some of the biggest leagues and competitions along with their current stance on the virus:
Impacted leagues and competitions
|League or competition
|Current status
Premier League
The Manchester City vs. Arsenal match on Wednesday was postponed, but games scheduled for this weekend were originally set to be played "as normal." The league will review this policy after it was announced that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.
|La Liga
|The next two matchdays have officially been suspended, and Real Madrid players have been asked to self-quarantine.
Serie A
After initially calling off some matches, playing some behind closed doors and doing nothing for others, the country has suspended all sporting events until April 3.
Ligue 1
All matches are behind closed doors until April 15.
Bundesliga
This weekend's matches will be played behind closed doors, though no action has been taken for after this week.
Champions League
Tuesday's matches have already been postponed while a decision on Wednesday's games hasn't yet been made. Chelsea at Bayern Munich will take place behind closed doors if the match is played.
Europa League
Select matches are behind closed doors, like Manchester United's match on Thursday. Some others were called off due to travel restrictions.
Euro 2020
UEFA is reportedly prepared to postpone the tournament until 2021.
MLS
The 2020 MLS season has been suspended until further notice after just two weeks of play.
Copa Libertadores
CONMEBOL has decided to suspend games between March 15-21.
-
Arsenal coach diagnosed with coronavirus
The news broke moments after the Premier League said play would continue as usual
-
PL to hold emergency meeting
The league initially planned to play 'as normal' this weekend
-
UEFA reportedly set to postpone Euro
The competition was set for this summer all across Europe
-
UCL postpones two matches
Two other games on next week's schedule are still set to be played
-
MLS puts season on hold over coronavirus
The Major League Soccer season has been put on hold after just two games played
-
Coronavirus: La Liga suspends season
The league won't play either of its next two matchdays as scheduled
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected
-
PSG overcomes deficit to reach quarters
PSG was able to overcome a 2-1 first-tie deficit in an empty Parc des Princes