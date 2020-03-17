Coronavirus: Juventus' Blaise Matuidi becomes second member of Italian club to test positive

The number of professional soccer players with coronavirus continues to increase as Juventus announced on Tuesday that a second player has tested positive. French midfielder Blaise Matuidi is the second Juve player to test positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement. Defender Daniele Rugani tested positive last week.

Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the coronavirus-COVID-19. The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.

The entire squad is currently under self-quarantine. Fellow Serie A clubs Sampdoria and Fiorentina also have multiple club members who have tested positive. Matuidi is the 16th known professional soccer player to test positive for the virus.

This news comes on the same that day UEFA officially postponed Euro 2020 to next year and has targeted June 30 as the date to try and wrap up the delayed domestic seasons. Play has been stopped for more than a week for most of Europe and the rest of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy has been the second most heavily affected country outside of China.

