Coronavirus: Liga MX games will be held with no fans in attendance

One of the last sports leagues that was proceeding with business as usual has finally had to enact anti-COVID-19 procedures. Liga MX, Mexico's top flight soccer league, announced Saturday that all games this weekend will be held behind closed doors.

Per the release, translated from Spanish:

The LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX reports that, as a preventive and prudent measure, the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government and the League agreed that the games of Matchday 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX and LIGA BBVA MX Women, Matchday 8 of ASCENSO BBVA MX, as well as the Torneos de Fuerzas Basicas, will be played behind closed doors. We will continue to remain in constant communication with the Ministry of Health to follow their recommendations and, of course, health and preventative measures will continue to be carried out in the stadiums for players, club staff and the media.

The good news for the content-starved soccer fan is that this doesn't affect the fact that games will still be happening for the league, and you can catch the Chivas vs. Monterrey matchup streaming on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app Saturday night at 11 p.m. ET.

Coronavirus measures have affected leagues all over the world with the Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, MLS, Bundesliga and others officially suspending their respective seasons due to the pandemic. Players, a coach and even a club owner in the sport have tested positive for the disease.