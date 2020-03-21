Coronavirus: Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla tested positive for COVID-19

Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla tested positive for the coronavirus late on Friday, the league announced. Bonilla is in stable condition and currently under quarantine. The Mexico native became Liga MX president in 2015.

"As of now, in spite of the tests carried out, I don't have any serious symptoms and I will remain in quarantine as the authorities in the health ministry indicate," Bonilla said in a statement.

"Of course, I'll keep myself informed about the situation the country is going through and the alternative and possible solutions to resolve it, especially in the Liga MX and Ascenso MX family."

Bonilla is the second person involved in Mexican soccer to contract the virus, joining Atletico San Luis president Alberto Marrero. It's unclear exactly how he might have contracted the virus, but he did recently travel to Spain, according to ESPN Mexico. Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the world, second in Europe to Italy when it comes to confirmed cases and deaths.

The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in nearly every major sports league in the world coming to a stop as countries aim to combat the situation. Numerous players, coaches, federation presidents and club presidents have tested positive including Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

Euro 2020 and the 2020 Copa America have both been pushed back to next summer, giving domestic leagues in Europe a chance to continue playing into the summer to try and wrap up the seasons, while Liga MX is halfway through its clausura campaign. Liga MX was one of the last leagues in the world to temporarily shut down, closing down last weekend despite allowing spectators up until March 13. Games were played that weekend with the final games being played on March 15 without spectators.

