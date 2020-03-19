Coronavirus: Member of NYCFC's sporting department tests positive for COVID-19

A person working for New York City FC's sporting department tested positive for coronavirus, according to release from the MLS club Thursday. The release says that the person who got infected is "feeling well after displaying mild symptoms and is observing appropriate isolation protocols."

The team is working with local infectious disease specialists who have informed players, coaches and other staff to self isolate if they came in contact with this individual, and to report any possible symptoms to the in-house medical team. As of this moment, no other cases of the disease have been reported within the club.

"I would like to sincerely thank all those who have offered the Club medical advice and support throughout this process," NYCFC CEO Brad Sims said in a statement. "As a Club, we are closely following all advice and taking all possible preventative measures. Thankfully, I am pleased to say that the individual affected is at home and is feeling better after only a short illness. ''We will continue to be diligent and work closely with our team of medical experts to do our part to keep our community safe, healthy and informed. Though we do not believe any fans or members of the public have been put at risk, sharing information is vital at this time and we will continue to proactively update with any further details or confirmed cases. Soccer is a team sport, and one thing we can implement during this challenging period is how to work together. This is a time when we all need to ensure we're doing what's best for the wider community and greater good. I would like to take this opportunity to encourage all fans to take care of themselves and one another. We are New Yorkers, and we will get through this together."

Major League Soccer announced Thursday that the season will not resume until at least May, citing a CDC guideline that recommends delaying events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. The earliest the league could start back up again is May 10. The league suspended its season last week as the U.S. tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.