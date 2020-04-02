Coronavirus: MLS commissioner, employees will have salaries cut up to 25 percent due to COVID-19 pandemic
Another league is cutting the salaries of its employees
As Major League Soccer deals with the financial impact that the coronavirus epidemic has levied, the league has decided to cut the salaries of most of the 300 New York City-based employees that work for the organization, including commissioner Don Garber and other league executives. CBS Sports' Roger Gonzalez has confirmed the news that was first reported by Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports, who cited "a source with knowledge of the situation" on Wednesday.
MLS is also freezing new hires as it waits for the brunt of COVID-19 to pass. It is the latest major sports league to cut salaries from executives and employees in a frantic attempt to save money during this period where the return date of most sports all over the world is uncertain. The league is reportedly not furloughing or laying off any full-time workers for now.
Here's how the cuts will happen, as broken down by the report:
MLS commissioner Don Garber and top deputies Mark Abbott and Gary Stevenson will take a 25 percent reduction of pay. Managers and most of the league's other full-time staff will see decreases of 10 to 20 percent, while "a couple of dozen" entry-level and lower-compensated workers won't see any reduction at all, according to the source, who noted that slashing those employees' wages could result in severe hardship given the high housing costs in the New York metropolitan area.
Players under contract for MLS clubs will still receive their full salaries. The league is currently aiming for a May 10 return date, which would be less than two months after MLS suspended its season on March 12, just two weeks into the 2020 season.
