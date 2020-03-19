Coronavirus: MLS extends suspension until at least May; MLS Cup could be played in December

Major League Soccer will not resume its season until at least May, the league announced Thursday. Citing a CDC guideline that recommends delaying events of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, MLS said it won't begin play again until May 10 at the earliest. The league initially said it was suspending its season last week as the U.S. tries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Major League Baseball also cited the CDC guideline this week and said its season won't start until mid-May. MLS was only two weeks into the 2020 season when the league shut down, but it is still hoping to play a full schedule and is willing to push MLS Cup 2020 into December if needed.

Here's the full statement from the league:

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.

The league's was originally set to wrap up its regular season on Oct. 4 and hold MLS Cup 2020 on Nov. 7. Both of those dates seem likely to get pushed back.

Soccer leagues across the globe are shifting their schedules due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the Euro and Copa America tournaments were both moved to next summer, and many European leagues are hoping to finish their seasons this summer. The Premier League said it would not resume its 2019-20 season until April 30 at the earliest on Thursday. CBS Sports is keeping up with the coronavirus' impact on the sports world here.