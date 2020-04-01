Coronavirus: NWSL joins U.S. Soccer to encourage Americans to 'bend the curve, stay at home'
There are now more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the states
The NWSL has joined U.S. Soccer in a campaign aimed at encouraging people to stay at home in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world, according to the World Health Organization, with health officials asking Americans to do their part in staying home to prevent contracting the virus or potentially spreading it to other people. As of Wednesday, the U.S. surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases according to CBS News.
The campaign is called "Bend the curve. Stay at home."
Many state governments have now implemented stay-at-home orders in an effort to try and contain the pandemic.
"We are happy to join this initiative with our U.S. Soccer family and help continue to drive this important message. I am deeply appreciative of the entire community of players, coaches, trainers, and staff who have been so vigilant in following the in-place guidelines the League has provided," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a release.
U.S. Soccer and NWSL will share graphics and highlights on its social media accounts as part of the campaign, with U.S. Soccer working with current and former players to amplify the message.
The coronavirus pandemic saw the NWSL preseason canceled, and the start to the leagues 2020 regular season has also been delayed. Meanwhile, the United States men's national teams friendlies in Europe in March were canceled.
The 2020 NWSL season was set to begin on April 18. CBS will air some NWSL matches this season after reaching an agreement on broadcast rights.
