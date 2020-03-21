Coronavirus: Paolo Maldini, AC Milan legend and current technical director, tests positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus continues to hit Italy at an alarming rate, another prominent figure of the sport in the country has tested positive. AC Milan technical director and legend Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son Daniel Maldini have tested positive for COVID-19. AC Milan announced the diagnosis on Saturday shortly after Juventus announced that Paulo Dybala had tested positive.

From AC Milan's press release:

AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself. He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive. Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.

AC Milan the latest Italian club to have a member test positive, joining Juventus, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. Maldini, 51, played for Milan from 1984 to 2009, winning every title imaginable. The former Italy international won seven Serie A titles and five Champions League crowns. He twice finished in third place for the Ballon d'Or and is widely considered one of the best defenders to ever play the sport. Physical, smart and simply dominant, Maldini played in 902 matches for AC Milan and played for the Italy national team 126 times.

He joined Milan as sporting strategy and development direct in August of 2018 before being promoted to technical director last summer.

