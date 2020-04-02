Coronavirus: Philadelphia Union MLS player tests positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer club Philadelphia Union announced that a player on the team tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement was made in a statement released on the club's website.

After the news was spelled out in the statement, the club explained exactly how they were following the protocols suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No Philadelphia Union players or technical staff have trained or been at the Power Training Complex facility or Subaru Park since Thursday, March 12. Based upon guidance from Crozer-Keystone Health System medical officials, infectious disease specialists and Major League Soccer health officials, this case does not present a risk to our fans, our most recent opponent, LAFC, or any of the other Union players, staff, or personnel and Union players and personnel do not need to be tested as the team is outside of the 14-day window where anyone with team related interactions with the player would have reported symptoms.

The player was not named in the statement, and the Union reiterated that they are maintaining contact with the CDC, local health officials and the league itself with regards to updates on this matter. They also added the now commonplace ending: "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff remain our top priority."

Major League Soccer suspended its season on March 12 in response to the growing outbreak of coronavirus. The league is currently aiming for the season to return on May 10.