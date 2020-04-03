Coronavirus: Premier League indefinitely suspends season; players face 30 percent pay cut

On Friday, the Premier League announced that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is "safe and appropriate to do so," in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The league does not plan to resume play at the beginning of May.

"The Premier League's overriding priority is to aid the health and wellbeing of the nation and our communities," the Premier League said in a statement. "... It was acknowledged that the Premier League will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so."

The statement also revealed that Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to confer with their players regarding a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual remuneration." This aspect will also be under "constant review" as the circumstances in the affected countries change.

The restart date remains "under constant review" as the coronavirus outbreak develops throughout the world. The Premier League is working with the government, public agencies, and stakeholders to "ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution."

Any return to the field would be with the "full support of the government and when medical guidance allows." The Premier League's main objective is for all remaining league and cup matches to be played, but are concerned about the well-being of all parties involved.