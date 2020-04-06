Coronavirus: Serie A chief says 2019-20 season will be completed, even if it takes until October
Serie A has been suspended since early March
Serie A is preparing to extend its season well into the fall if need be due to the coronavirus outbreak. With action suspended since early March by the Italian Olympic Committee, the head of the Italian FA said on Sunday that play may need to carry into September and October if the virus situation doesn't improve, according to Reuters. That would delay the start of the 2020-21 season which is supposed to begin in August.
Nearly 16,000 people have died in Italy due to the virus with numerous Serie A teams having multiple players test positive, including Juventus, Sampdoria and Fiorentina.
"The only serious way to handle a serious emergency of this kind is to complete the 2019-2020 season competitions this year," Italy FA president told state broadcaster RAI's Domenica Sportiva programme, per Reuters. "We are working on a whole series of possible solutions to manage the situation in the best possible way.
"Could it finish in September of October? That is one hypothesis. It's a way to avoid jeopardizing not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 season."
Gravina said that canceling this season isn't a viable option due to the "avalanche of litigation to which we would be subjected by all those who could be considered damaged in their rights and interests."
A delayed end to Serie A's 2019-20 campaign would also have implications on next season's Champions League, as well as relegation and promotion in Italy. This summer's Euro 2020 competition has already been pushed back to the summer of 2021 to allow European leagues to try and finish their seasons in the coming months if possible. If action were to carry into September or October, it's unclear how exactly next season would look.
Serie A was the first major league in Europe to see its season suspended due to the outbreak. All major leagues throughout the world have postponed play for the foreseeable future until the virus is under control.
Italy saw a decrease in coronavirus deaths on Monday. For more on the COVID-19 situation, check out CBS News.
-
Guardiola's mother dies from coronavirus
Dolors Sala Carrio was 82 years old
-
Man United legend rips Premier League
The former Red Devil defender called the league's response a 'disaster'
-
City's Walker investigated for sex party
'My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing,' Walker...
-
La Liga, players spar over salary cuts
The Spanish league reportedly wants players to take on half of the losses
-
Premier League players face 30% pay cuts
The Premier League announced the season will return when the conditions are deemed 'safe'
-
Belarus Premier League April 5 picks
SportsLine's proven soccer model reveal its top picks for April 5.
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...
-
Liverpool crashes out of Champions League
The Reds crash out of the competition much earlier than expected