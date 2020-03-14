Coronavirus: Soccer players, coaches and club members who have tested positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus threat hasn't only resulted in matches and competitions being suspended across the world, it's also directly impacted players, managers and owners, and some have tested positive for the virus. So far 11 professional soccer players, one manager and one owner have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Five of the players are on Italian club Sampdoria, while the most notable cases have been Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Their positive tests have led to the Premier League suspending play starting this weekend.

Sampdoria initially announced that Manolo Gabbiadini had tested positive before saying four more players and a team doctor contracted the virus. Here's the club's statement.

On Saturday, Italian side Fiorentina announced that they each had two players test positive.

Below is a complete list of soccer players, managers and owners that have tested positive for coronavirus. CBS Sports will update this as needed.

Players

Daniele Rugani



Timo Hubers (Hannover)

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria)

Omar Colley (Sampdoria)

Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria)

Antonino La Gumina (Sampdoria)

Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria)

Jannes Horn (Hannover)

Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina)

German Pezzella (Fiorentina)

Managers

Owners

Evangelos Mainakis (Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest)

Leicester City also has three of its players in quarantine after showing symptoms connected to the virus, but the club has not announced the results of the tests.

For live updates on how the coronavirus is impacting the sports world, follow along here.