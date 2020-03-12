Coronavirus: Three Leicester City players in isolation; no changes yet in Premier League schedule

Three players from Premier League club Leicester City are in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus, manager Brendan Rogers told reporters Thursday. The players were not identified, but are being kept away from teammates as a precaution.

"We've had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus)," Rogers said. "We've followed procedures and (as a precaution) they have been kept away from the squad."

As of Thursday, neither the Premier League nor Leicester City announced any plans to change their upcoming schedules. The Premier League's 30th matchday is set to take place this weekend with seven games on the slate for Saturday. The league did postpone Wednesday's Manchester City-Arsenal match after Arsenal had concerns that some players might have been exposed to COVID-19. However, no other scheduling changes have been announced.

The English league is one of the last in Europe that has not barred fans from attending games as coronavirus spreads. Serie A in Italy and La Liga in Spain have both suspended play, while France's Ligue 1, Germany's Bundesliga and others are playing games behind closed doors.

Leicester City, currently in third place in the Premier League table, is set to play Watford on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET.