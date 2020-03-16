Coronavirus: UEFA could turn Champions League, Europa League into mini-tournaments, report says

As the sports world comes to a halt with the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA is trying to figure out how to crown a champion in its two big domestic competitions -- the Champions League and Europa League. Ahead of Tuesday's emergency meeting, UEFA is reportedly considering an option that will ease fixture congestion and determine the winners of each competition. It basically comes down to reducing the number of games but continuing with a similar format.

A mini-tournament to decide the winners is one of the options UEFA will propose, according to the BBC. The report says UEFA wants to reach a conclusion because they have major broadcasting contracts to satisfy. With both cups in the knockout stage, 14 matches are still yet to be completed before reaching the quarterfinals in both competitions. A possible mini-tournament would continue with the current format but make quarterfinals and semifinals just one game. Normally those rounds, like the round of 16, have two legs and aggregate scoring.

There's also the possibility of playing them in host cities for the finals. The Champions League final is scheduled for Istanbul on Saturday, May 30. The Europa League final is set for May 27 in Gdansk, Poland. By having the matches at one venue, it would limit travel and may be a safer option.

Reducing the quarterfinals and semifinals to one match for each tie would mean going from 24 games to 12 for those two rounds.

A lot may depend on what exactly happens with this summer's Euro 2020, which could be postponed to 2021. If so, that could potentially free up the summer months to finish the competitions, but that's all assuming the outbreak is more under control. Currently, Italy and Spain have ordered all residents to stay inside. This summer's Euro tournament is currently set to be played across 12 European countries.

