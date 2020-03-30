Coronavirus: UEFA to discuss Champions League schedule scenarios, could decide season's fate

The fate of this season's Champions League will be discussed formally on Wednesday as UEFA meets with the general secretaries of the member associations. With Euro 2020 postponed until next summer and all major leagues suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the season could be lost if play doesn't resume by July, UEFA's president said last week.

UEFA execs will meet and try to come up with a plan to complete the remaining round of 16 games and the rest of the knockout stage in the Champions League and Europa League. The finals in both leagues were originally set for late May. One of the possible solutions would be to cut the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in half by playing a single match and not two legs. Playing all of the games in one location is also an option.

Here's what UEFA said in a statement:

UEFA has invited the general secretaries of its 55 members associations to a videoconference on Wednesday 1 April at midday to share an update on the progress made by the two working groups that were created two weeks ago and to discuss options identified with regards to the potential rescheduling of matches. The meeting will look at developments across all UEFA national team and club competitions, as well as discussing progress at FIFA and European level on matters such as player contracts and the transfer system.

At the moment, all major leagues in the world are suspended as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues. With Europe still being hit hard by the spread of the virus, especially in Italy and Spain, the sporting concern is trying to get these competitions wrapped up before next season begins in August. The later action returns, the more likely the start of the 2020-21 season will have to be pushed back.

Clubs around Europe are seeing their players take wage cuts to combat the economical impact of the virus, all the while trying to fulfill television contract obligations.